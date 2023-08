NFL 2023 roster cuts tracker: Giants waive James Robinson, Eagles, Steelers announce spate of releases

The Canadian Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia — RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup. All but two Canadians scored in double digits as Canada set a tournament record with 44 assists in improving to 2-0 at the tournament and advanced to the second round for the first time since 1998. Trae Bell-Haynes had 15 points, hitting five of the six shots he took from three-point range, and added eight assists. Melvin Ejim had 13 point