NFI to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and host conference call on March 10, 2022

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022, prior to market open.



A conference call for analysts and interested listeners will be held on March 10, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) until approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a detailed update on the Company’s outlook and strategic plan.

This strategic outlook will include an update on the latest market conditions, and details on the Company’s strategy to achieve its 2025 targets.

The call-in number for listeners is 661-567-1097 or 833-562-0121, passcode number 3247545. An accompanying results presentation will be available prior to the call at: www.nfigroup.com. A live webcast of the call and presentation will also be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hpqiwbkz

A replay of the call will be accessible from 11:30 a.m. ET on March 10, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 9, 2023 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hpqiwbkz. The replay will also be available on NFI's website at: www.nfigroup.com

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com



