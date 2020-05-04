NFI Group Announces New Strategic UK Credit Facility

WINNIPEG, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI.TO - News) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company") today announced that it and its subsidiary, NFI International Limited, have entered into a new £50 million unsecured, revolving credit facility (the "UK Facility") to support Alexander Dennis Limited's ("ADL") United Kingdom ("UK") operations. ADL is a subsidiary of NFI International Limited.

The UK Facility is primarily a strategic borrowing initiative that management expects could lower interest expenses and withholding tax exposure as it allows the Company to better manage international transactions and borrowings. The UK Facility can be used for ADL's general corporate purposes and in addition to potential cost savings, also provides further liquidity for NFI.

The terms and covenants of the UK Facility are similar to the Company's existing credit facilities, with some specific modifications for local UK laws and regulations. The facility has a two year term with options to extend.

HSBC UK is the Administrative Agent for the UK Facility and HSBC UK and the Bank of America, Canada Branch were the two co-lenders and Mandated Lead Arrangers.

"This new facility is another strategic initiative that will help NFI better manage international currency, tax and transaction risks," said Pipasu Soni, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, NFI Group. "The UK Facility, in combination with our previously announced credit covenant relief and new $250 million, unsecured credit facility, provides NFI with stronger credit flexibility and liquidity. Our banking partners continue to be strong supporters of NFI and this new UK Facility shows their continued confidence in our business."

About NFI Group

With more than 9,000 team members operating from 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI vehicles incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

