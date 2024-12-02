NFC West playoff picture: Division standings, projected playoff teams in Week 13

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Of all eight divisions in the NFL, none is more competitive from top to bottom than the NFC West.

As of Sunday's late afternoon slate during Week 13, the San Francisco 49ers are in last place at 5-6. They are also just 1.5 games behind the 7-5 Seattle Seahawks for the division lead. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, tied for second place, are just one game behind Seattle.

This year's division title is still very much up for grabs. All four teams still have multiple divisional games down the stretch that will not only determine their overall record, but their divisional records as well.

In a division race as tight as the NFC West, each team's divisional record could serve as the tiebreaker that makes or breaks its postseason chances.

Here's how things stand after the late slate of games on Sunday in Week 13.

NFC West standings

NFC West tiebreakers

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals split their two games against the 49ers. Any potential tie with San Francisco would come down to each team's divisional record. Arizona has also defeated the Rams and lost to the Seahawks with one game left to play against each team.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have played one game against each team in the NFC West. The Cardinals are the only team they haven't defeated.

Los Angeles will play three divisional games over the final five weeks of the season. Wins over the Seahawks and 49ers would give the Rams the head-to-head tiebreakers, and a victory over Arizona would force a divisional record tiebreaker.

Losses to Seattle and/or San Francisco would split the Rams' head-to-head meetings with each team and leave those tiebreakers to be determined by divisional record.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are in a tough spot going down the stretch with the 10th-hardest strength of schedule remaining and early losses to divisional opponents this season.

San Francisco will play the Bills, Lions, Bears and Dolphins, in addition to divisional clashes with the Rams and Cardinals to close out the season. The Niners have already split their two games with the Seahawks but suffered losses to Los Angeles and Arizona already.

They'll have to win their remaining two divisional games to split those head-to-head tiebreakers. The 49ers will likely also need to secure a couple of other victories out of the NFC West to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is in the driver's seat for the division title with the best overall record (7-5) through Week 13.

The Seahawks split their head-to-head games with the 49ers but hold the upper hand in the divisional record tiebreaker with San Francisco with one other divisional win – a Week 12 victory over the Cardinals. Seattle did lose its one game against the Rams so far this season, so they'll need a win in the season finale to split that series.

A win over Arizona next week would be a massive boost for the Seahawks' playoff chances – knocking back their closest divisional opponent by an additional game and securing the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

Current NFC playoff picture

According to NFL.com, this is the current NFC playoff picture.

In the playoffs:

Detroit Lions (11-1) Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) Seattle Seahawks (7-5) Atlanta Falcons (6-6) Minnesota Vikings (10-2) Green Bay Packers (9-3) Washington Commanders (8-5)

In the hunt:

Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

New Orleans Saints (4-7)

Chicago Bears (4-8)

Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Eliminated:

New York Giants (2-10)

NFC playoff bracket in Week 13

No. 1 seed + bye: Detroit Lions

No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 7 seed Washington Commanders

No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 6 seed Green Bay Packers

No. 4 seed Atlanta Falcons vs. No. 5 seed Minnesota Vikings

First team out: Arizona Cardinals

