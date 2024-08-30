NFC West: 49ers still at the top, Rams reload, Seahawks, Cardinals have QB questions

NFC WEST

Coach: Jonathan Gannon (second season with the Cardinals, 4-13 in the regular season).

Last season: 4-13 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., T Jonah Williams, EDGE Darius Robinson, CB Max Melton, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Key subtractions: WR Marquise Brown, WR Rondale Moore, DL Leki Fotu.

Looking ahead: It’s proving time for quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s now one of the longest tenured starting quarterbacks in the NFL and yet has had no postseason success of any kind. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the most talented player Murray has ever played with, though, and those two should at least combine for some exciting highlights.

Coach: Sean McVay (eighth season with the Rams, 70-45 in the regular season, 7-4 in the playoffs).

Last season: 10-7 (second in the division), lost in the NFC Wild Card round to Detroit.

Key additions: IOL Jonah Jackson, EDGE Jared Verse, DL Braden Fiske, CB Tre’Davious White, CB Darious Williams.

Key subtractions: QB Carson Wentz, IOL Coleman Shelton, DL Aaron Donald, DL Jonah Williams, S Jordan Fuller.

Looking ahead: One of the underrated stories of last season was the Rams’ quiet return to form after a disastrous Super Bowl defense. Quarterback Matthew Stafford looked like a star again, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are perfect fits in coach Sean McVay’s offense. Los Angeles’ offense should be good, but the defense, already shaky, faces even stiffer questions this year after the retirement of defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Coach: Kyle Shanahan (eighth season with the 49ers, 64-51 in the regular season, 8-4 in the playoffs).

Last season: 12-5 (first in the division), lost in the Super Bowl to Kansas City.

Key additions: WR Ricky Pearsall, EDGE Leonard Floyd, EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, DL Maliek Collins, CB Renardo Green.

Key subtractions: QB Sam Darnold, DL Arik Armstead, DL Javon Kinlaw, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Chase Young.

Looking ahead: The 49ers still have the most talented roster in the NFC and maybe the NFL. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is a perennial MVP candidate. Star tackle Trent Williams is probably still the best left tackle in the NFL and star tight end George Kittle might be the best all-around player at his position. On defense, star linebacker Fred Warner is the best player at his position and edge rusher Joey Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga are all bona fide stars. San Francisco will be a Super Bowl contender once again.

Coach: Mike Macdonald (first season as an NFL head coach).

Last season: 9-8 (third in the division).

Key additions: QB Sam Howell, T George Fant, DL Byron Murphy II, LB Jerome Baker, CB K’Von Wallace.

Key subtractions: QB Drew Lock, IOL Damien Lewis, TE Will Dissly, LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Bobby Wagner.

Looking ahead: The Seahawks begin a new era without longtime coach Pete Carroll and could be on the precipice of a rebuild after quarterback Geno Smith regressed in his second year as Seattle’s starter. The Seahawks also lose linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner, anchors of their defense, and will be relying on a young core, led by star cornerback Devon Witherspoon and rookie defensive lineman Byron Murphy II.