NFC South: Bucs, Panthers, Falcons, Saints trying to find themselves and quarterbacks

NFC SOUTH

Coach: Arthur Smith (third season in Atlanta, 14-20 in the regular season).

Last season: 7-10 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: S Jessie Bates III, DE Calais Campbell, CB Jeff Okudah, WR Mack Hollins, G Mathew Bergeron, RB Bijan Robinson, NT David Onyemata, LB Kaden Elliss, LB Bud Dupree, QB Taylor Heinicke.

Key subtractions:.LB Rashaan Evans, QB Marcus Mariota, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, OT Elijah Wilkinson.

Looking ahead: Being contrarian with quality can make you a real problem. Atlanta kept building to pound the ball against the NFL’s pass-obsessed defenses. Makes sense — QB Desmond Ridder’s paucity of starts (four) and yards per attempt (6.2) show he’s still in NFL puberty. A D-line with more questions than Family Feud and a new set of linebackers might not be up to keeping the Falcons close enough to stay with the run. Avery Williams led the NFL in punt returns last season. Cordarrelle Patterson is tied for the NFL lead in kickoff return touchdowns, all-time.

Coach: Frank Reich (first season in Carolina).

Last season: 7-10 (second in the division).

Key additions: QB Bryce Young, QB Andy Dalton, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark Jr, WR Jonathan Mingo, TE Hayden Hurst, RB Miles Sanders, S Vonn Bell, NT Shy Tuttle, S Jammie Robinson.

Key subtractions: QB Baker Mayfield, WR DJ Moore, RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Matt Ioannidis, S Myles Hartsfield.

Looking ahead: Each season, every sports team is a new taste even if it’s the same recipe with the same ingredients. But the Pot Luck Panthers truly are a whole new dish on the menu — new head coach, a No. 1 overall pick at QB, new veteran backup QB, last year’s rushing and receiving leaders gone, new veteran pass catchers, new 3-4 defensive scheme. After spending his Colts years with quarterbacks running on empty, Reich gets to mold 5-10 Bryce Young, who better be good at running around because he’s not built to take a beating. At least Young has help.

Coach: Dennis Allen (second season as New Orleans head coach).

Last season: 7-10 (third in the division).

Key additions: QB Derek Carr, DT Nathan Shepherd, DT Bryan Bresee, DE Isaiah Foskey, S Jordan Howden.

Key subtractions: QB Andy Dalton, DT David Onyemata, TE Adam Trautman, DT Shy Tuttle, LB Kaden Elliss.

Looking ahead: Nothing worked quite right for Dennis Allen in the Saints’ Post Payton Year 1 era. At least for Year 2 the recycled quarterback is Derek Carr, who should have more good games left than Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston did put together. They will be without suspended all-purpose back Alvin Kamara for the first three games and have been without a healthy WR Michael Thomas for three years. The defense should get more than 14 turnovers this season and be better against the run after offseason roster changes focused on solidifying the defensive line.

Coach: Todd Bowles (second season with Tampa Bay, 8-9 in the regular season, 0-1 in the playoffs).

Last season: 8-10 (first in the division), lost in the NFC Wild Card Round to Dallas.

Key additions: QB Baker Mayfield, DE Greg Gaines, G Matt Feiler, DE Calijah Kancey, S Ryan Neal, WR Trey Palmer, G Cody Mauch.

Key subtractions: QB Tom Brady, RB Leonard Fournette, S Mike Edwards, DE William Gholston, DT Akeim Hicks, G Shaq Mason, OT Donovan Smith, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Looking ahead: In Tom Brady’s three Tampa Bay seasons, the Bucs made the playoffs and won a Super Bowl after 12 seasons of Regular Season Only football. Now, Brady’s gone from a suddenly young team that already looked lucky to be in the worst NFL division. The Baker Mayfield Tour reaches its last stop for Mayfield as a headliner if he doesn’t show something this season that he hasn’t in a few years. You might say the same for Todd Bowles, who has gone 22-43 in his last four regular seasons as a head coach.