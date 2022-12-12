NFC playoff picture: Eagles clinch spot, Commanders move into postseason position after Week 14
Week 14 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture is gaining more focus.
More specifically, looking at the NFC race after Sunday's action: the Philadelphia Eagles remained the No. 1 seed and clinched a playoff berth after beating their NFC East division-rival New York Giants, while the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Detroit Lions but stayed at No. 2. The San Francisco 49ers won for the sixth game in a row despite losing WR Deebo Samuel, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hold the fourth spot and the NFC South lead with a 6-7 record.
The Dallas Cowboys (win), Washington Commanders (bye) and Giants (loss) round out the wild card spots.
Here are the NFC playoff standings (x-clinched playoff berth):
X – 1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1), NFC East leaders.
Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants
2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3), NFC North leaders.
Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears
3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4), NFC West leaders.
Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), NFC South leaders.
Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons
5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3), wild card No. 1.
Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders
6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1), wild card No. 2.
Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys
7. New York Giants (7-5-1), wild card No. 3.
Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles
