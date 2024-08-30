NFC North: Lions favored again, Packers could push, Bears turn to rookie, Vikings ailing

NFC NORTH

Coach: Matt Eberflus (third season with the Bears, 10-24 in the regular season).

Last season: 7-10 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: QB Caleb Williams, RB D’Andre Swift, WR Keenan Allen, WR Rome Odunze, S Kevin Byard.

Key subtractions: QB Justin Fields, RB D’Onta Foreman, WR Darnell Mooney, DL Justin Jones.

Looking ahead: Quarterback Caleb Williams steps into about as good a situation as there has ever been for a No. 1 pick after the Bears steadily improved throughout last season following trades for wide receiver D.J. Moore and edge rusher Montez Sweat. They also went out and added running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Keenan Allen, and drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze, to make life easy for Williams. The rookie could thrive right away and make Chicago a postseason contender, much like star quarterback C.J. Stroud did as a rookie last year with the Texans.

Coach: Dan Campbell (fourth season with the Lions, 29-33-1 in the regular season, 2-1 in the playoffs).

Last season: 12-5 (first in the division), lost in the NFC Championship to San Francisco.

Key additions: EDGE Marcus Davenport, DL D.J. Reader, CB Terrion Arnold, CB Carlton Davis, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Key subtractions: WR Josh Reynolds, IOL Jonah Jackson, DL Benito Jones, CB Cameron Sutton, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Looking ahead: The Lions were one of the most hyped teams in the NFL leading into last season and they lived up to it, getting a bounce-back season from star quarterback Jared Goff to guide one of the league’s best offenses. Expect the offense to be one of the best in the NFL again: Detroit’s tackle tandem of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker are the quiet keys to a well-rounded unit.

Coach: Matt LaFleur (sixth season with the Packers, 56-27 in the regular season, 3-4 in the playoffs).

Last season: 9-8 (second in the division), lost in the NFC Divisional round to San Francisco.

Key additions: RB Josh Jacobs, T Jordan Morgan, LB Edgerrin Cooper, S Javon Bullard, S Xavier McKinney.

Key subtractions: RB Aaron Jones, IOL Jon Runyan, LB De’Vondre Campbell, S Jonathan Owens, S Darnell Savage.

Looking ahead: If Jordan Love is the quarterback he played like in the second half of last season, the Packers might be Super Bowl contenders. The problem is the quarterback hasn’t even played at an elite level for a dozen games yet. The addition of star running back Josh Jacobs, however, could take some pressure off Love in a potentially tough division.

Coach: Kevin O’Connell (third season with the Vikings, 20-14 in the regular season, 0-1 in the playoffs).

Last season: 7-10 (third in the division).

Key additions: QB Sam Darnold, QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Aaron Jones, EDGE Jonathan Greenard, EDGE Dallas Turner.

Key subtractions: QB Josh Dobbs, QB Kirk Cousins, WR K.J. Osborn, EDGE Danielle Hunter, K Greg Joseph.

Looking ahead: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s rookie season ending before it even began due to injury is a tough blow for the Vikings, but might not affect their postseason hopes too much for this year. Minnesota also added quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason and he has maybe the best group of receivers in the NFL to work with, led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and star tight end T.J. Hockenson, who will miss the start of the year but should return in the first few months. Remember: The Vikings still hung around in the postseason race even with quarterback Kirk Cousins missing most of the season last year.