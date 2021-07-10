Neymar's Brazil Stands in Messi & Argentina's Way to Silverware

Thirty-four-year-old Lionel Messi has yet another chance to win his first international trophy with Argentina at the 2021 Copa America. Standing in his way is one of his closest friends in the game – Neymar, and Brazil.

But at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Messi does not have happy final memories – 2014 when a ruthless Germany overran the Argentine side. The iconic image of Messi walking past the World Cup trophy is etched in everyone’s memory. Will Act 2 be better before possibly the final one in Qatar next year?

Also Read: Lionel Messi Becomes Free Agent as Barcelona Contract Expires

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's only success with the senior Argentina team is the Gold at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Since the 1993 Copa America, when Argentina last won a major trophy, Brazil have stood on the Copa America champions' podium five times and won the World Cup twice.

HISTORIA PURA



Estos fueron los campeones y subcampeones hasta ahora en la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica



HISTÓRIA PURA



Estes são todos os campeões e vice-campeões da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/9WXfH76Z8x — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 9, 2021

Also Read: Messi Praises Emiliano Martinez's Shootout Heroics

Defending champions Brazil are the favourites in the contest and have not had a bad run in the tournament.

Both the finalists finished the group stage top of the table and were joined in the last 8 by Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador. While Brazil eased past Peru 1-0, Argentina overcame Colombia after an intense penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties.

Story continues

The Brazilian defensive unit has been rock solid through the tournament, conceding only a couple of goals and none in their last two games. They, however, will be up against Messi who has scored four and assisted five goals with Argentina scoring 11 goals in the run-up to the final. Can Casemiro and Fred provide enough cover yet again?

Argentina have supported Messi well, allowing him to play closer to the final third and lead the attack better with Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, creative players, taking up a big chunk of the responsibility in the middle of the park.

While many teams have resorted to assigning more than one player to mark Messi, Brazil coach Tite said that there are other ways to neutralise the talisman.

"I know (what we'll do), but I'm not going to tell you," he said. "We don't neutralise, we reduce their actions."

Not surprisingly, Brazil’s attack, too, is led by the dynamic Neymar with a hardworking Richarlison in support. With no Gabriel Jesus due to suspension, Tite has the option of choosing between Roberto Firmino or Vinicius Jr. Neymar has lived up to expectations by scoring twice and providing three assists in a free-roaming attacking midfield role.

For Argentina, defensively, one of the heroes has been their keeper Martinez, who in recent years has made significant progress in his career. For German Paezzella and Nicolas Otamendi, who are set to start in the heart of defence, the biggest threat will be countering the pacy attackers.

The two giants of world football have met 111 times with Brazil having won 46 matches. There have been 25 draws while Argentina have registered 40 wins. The last time the two sides met in 2019 Copa America, Brazil won 2-0.

Thankfully for this storied rivalry, the final will not be played behind closed doors as Rio de Janeiro, one of the worst-hit Brazilian cities, has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, 10 percent of the stadium's full capacity of 78,000. This would make it the first match in the 2021 Copa America, South America's largest international football tournament, with fans in the stands.

The Copa America is happening at the same time as the Euro Cup, which is being played at 11 venues, with fans. The Euro final at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on Sunday will be played amid some 60,000 spectators.

"Brazil versus Argentina is much more than a simple game of football," added Marquinhos. "These jerseys make the world stand still to watch their games."

. Read more on Football by The Quint.Neymar's Brazil Stands in Messi & Argentina's Way to SilverwareBlacklisted By India, Says NZ YouTuber Karl Rock, Wife Moves Delhi HC . Read more on Football by The Quint.