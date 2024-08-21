Neymar wants to return to Barcelona ‘at any cost’ – report

Journalist Joan Fontes has stirred the football world with claims that former Barcelona forward Neymar is eager to make a return to the Catalan club, allegedly willing to do so “at any cost.”

This revelation has ignited speculation about the possibility of a reunion between the Brazilian star and the La Liga giants.

Neymar, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, has a storied history with Barcelona.

He originally joined the club in 2013 from Santos and quickly became a fan favourite, forming a formidable attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, famously known as “MSN.”

During his four-year tenure at the club, Neymar, who has a contract until 2025, played a key role in winning numerous titles, including two La Liga championships and the 2015 UEFA Champions League.

However, in 2017, the Brazilian made a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer deal worth €222 million.

A move that could have been

Neymar is an icon at Barcelona. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

However appealing this move might sound, it must be noted that one of the barriers to Neymar’s return is his history of injuries.

Since leaving Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has been plagued by recurring injuries that have sidelined him for substantial portions of multiple seasons.

Another critical factor that complicates this reunion is the forward’s salary demands. Neymar’s current wages are among the highest in world football, and meeting his financial expectations would place an enormous strain on Barcelona’s already troubled finances.

Barcelona’s financial situation remains precarious, with the club continuing to navigate the complexities of debt management and the need to comply with La Liga’s strict salary cap regulations.

Signing Neymar, even at a reduced cost, would require significant financial adjustments that the club may not be capable of without risking further financial instability.

In light of these concerns, it seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will be able to bring Neymar back to the club.

While the idea of reuniting with their former star is undoubtedly appealing to some fans, the reality of his injury history and the club’s financial constraints make this move improbable.