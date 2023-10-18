Neymar tears ACL while playing for Brazil in World Cup qualifying game
Brazil forward Neymar tore his ACL and meniscus while playing in a World Cup qualifying game, his club Al Hilal confirmed Wednesday.
Neymar was in tears as he left the field after injuring his left knee in Brazil's 2-0 loss against Uruguay on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Neymar will need surgery. Al Hilal did not say how long he is expected to be out.
