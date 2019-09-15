Neymar: Playing in front of PSG fans 'will be like an away game'

Neymar's golazo vs. Strasbourg won a game, but it hardly won back PSG fans. (AP)

Neymar may have won Paris Saint-Germain a match on Saturday, but it’s going to take a lot more to win back his own fans.

The Brazilian superstar was showered with boos, jeers, insults and even offensive banners at Parc des Princes, which he responded to with audacious overhead goal in the second minute of stoppage time to beat Strasbourg.

After the celebrations died down, reality crept back in.

“I don't have any message for the supporters,” Neymar said afterward, per Eurosport. “If they want to boo me, then they are free to do it. We're a team [and] I feel sad. They don't have to focus on my case.

“Starting by now, I know each match I play will be like an away game for me.”

PSG’s ultras warned Neymar he would receive such treatment and followed through on the ugly promise.

For his part, Neymar admitted plainly he wanted out this summer.

“I had my reason. I wanted to leave, that is clear,” Neymar told reporters in Portuguese, according to Eurosport. “I did all I could, but they wouldn’t let me. But I am not going to go into details, the page has turned.”

Indeed it has. If Neymar can smooth things over, PSG’s other transfer business has set the club up well for a renewed run toward Champions League glory, which begins Wednesday at home vs. Real Madrid.

That’s a big “if.” Clearly the fans are still salty about Neymar’s actions.

