Neymar 'nears Paris Saint-Germain exit'

Neymar is demanding to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Brazil star made his return to pre-season training on Monday after failing to report back with the rest of the squad last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sky Sports say the 27-year-old forward spent the day talking to PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, as the club attempted to convince him to stay.

But the former Santos man is believed to be pining for a return to Barcelona, and reunion with good friends Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and will not be swayed.

Neymar reportedly wants to leave PSG (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

One of the highlights of Neymar's career was beating PSG 6-1 with Barca. (Credit: Getty Images)

Neymar celebrates during Barca's 6-1 win. (Credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo suggested earlier that contact had been made with the Catalan club over a potential deal - but it would cost the club money it does not have.

Antoine Griezmann’s £108m move from Atletico Madrid last week cost the club the bulk of their budget.

As a result Barcelona would need to consider swapping players for the Brazil icon - but whether PSG would accept is another question.

Featured from our writers