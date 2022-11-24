Neymar ankle injury extends his World Cup curse with Brazil

Neymar's swollen ankle - - GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Neymar left Brazil’s opening match of the World Cup with a swollen ankle and appeared to be in considerable pain, triggering concerns he may have suffered a significant injury.

The Brazilian playmaker was repeatedly fouled in his country’s 2-0 win over Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Images taken a few minutes after Neymar was substituted showed his ankle had already ballooned up, while the 30-year-old was also pictured with his head in his hands on the bench.

Brazil's team doctor confirmed Neymar suffered trauma to right ankle, adding that it was too early to say the full extent. It will take 24 to 48 hours for full assessment, he added. The attacker played through pain for 11 minutes.

Neymar has come into this tournament following a sensational start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain but he struggled to make a major impact against Serbia before he was replaced by Manchester United winger Antony after 80 minutes.

Neymar has a painful history of World Cup injuries, having missed the 2014 semi-final due to a back problem. He was not fully fit for the 2018 World Cup, either, after having foot surgery earlier in the year.

Thiago Silva, the Brazil captain, said before the match with Serbia: “I think Neymar is coming into this competition in great form. His preparation this time has been different.

“In 2014 he got injured just as he was playing so well, and in 2018 he came into the tournament in a different way because he had a serious injury so hadn't played much. Now with a different preparation, without any injury and any worry, we see a better Neymar."

Brazil’s next match is against Switzerland on Monday, before they face Cameroon in the final game of the group stages on Friday December 2nd.

Brazil defeated Serbia thanks to two goals from Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, the second of which was a stunning overhead kick. Richarlison’s strikes came within 11 devastating minutes, and killed Serbia’s hopes of upsetting one of the pre-tournament favourites.

