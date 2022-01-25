Nexus REIT Announces January and February Distributions

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today the declaration of the January and February 2022 distributions.



The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable February 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable March 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 98 properties comprising approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 57,340,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 19,665,000 Units.

