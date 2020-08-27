Motif Labs Signs Supply Agreement with LYF Food Technologies

Motif Labs is excited to announce their partnership with LYF Food Technologies, one of Canada's leading manufacturers of cannabis-infused edibles.

leading manufacturers of cannabis-infused edibles. The supply agreement includes a variety of high-quality cannabis concentrates, specifically formulated for LYF's novel line of edible products.

AYLMER, ON, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Motif Labs is excited to announce their partnership with LYF Food Technologies, a leading manufacturer of cannabis-infused edibles. Under the terms of the agreement, Motif will supply the Kelowna-based manufacturer with a variety of high-quality, cannabis concentrate products. Over the past six months, the two companies have developed a close working relationship, built on trust and transparency. This has enabled the teams to collaborate on a series of precisely dosed formulations, specifically designed for LYF's novel line of cannabis edibles.

"Motif Labs is thrilled to partner with LYF Foods, providing high quality concentrate products for their infused edibles" COO Mario Naric noted. "Working alongside their production team, including an experienced Chef, has been an amazing experience for all of us at Motif. We truly want all of our partners to think of our lab as an extension of their own facility. The LYF team has a fun and engaging culture, a passion for their products, and are quickly becoming sought after experts in the cannabis edibles space. We are fortunate to be playing a small but important role in getting their products into the market."

LYF Food Technologies President, Matthew Amado, stated that "Motif has been with us every step of the way, formulating consistent, high quality inputs that are custom to our needs at a fair price. We value the collaborative efforts the Motif team has brought to the table and can't wait to take the next step in our partnership - creating novel, great tasting cannabis edible products for Canadians at a price consumer can stomach."

Motif Labs is a specialized cannabis extraction and processing facility located in SW Ontario. Motif operates as a business-to-business enterprise, offering toll processing and contract manufacturing services to other Licensed Producers (LP's) and 3rd Party Brands. Founded by a team of Scientists and Engineers, Motif prides itself on the core values of integrity, collaboration, and quality. The company has developed a strong network within the Industry, and it's production team has extensive extraction experience in cannabis facilities across North America.

LYF (sounds like "life") produces expertly crafted chocolate, confectionery, baked and health food cannabis-infused edibles. The LYF team has over 25 years of experience in commercial-scale food manufacturing, having worked with the largest grocery chains, health and wellness retailers and pharmacies across Canada. Combining years of experience in scalability, infusion technologies, shelf stability, proprietary delivery methods and novel product creation, LYF is able to bring great tasting, accurately dosed edibles to the legal Canadian marketplace.

LYF offers white label and private label services that will turn potential competitors into strategic partners, as well as having a comprehensive portfolio of in-house brands that are made by our expert team of graphic designers, artists, marketers and lifestyle brand creators.

