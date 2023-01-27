NextPlat Announces 2023 Annual Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

NextPlat Corp
·3 min read
NextPlat Corp

COCONUT GROVE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL, NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-commerce provider today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and that shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2023 shall be entitled to vote at the annual meeting and any adjournment thereof. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be a completely virtual meeting conducted via webcast.

In accordance with Rule 14a-8 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), any stockholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting must be delivered to, or mailed to and received at, the Company's executive offices located at 3250 Mary St., Suite 410, Coconut Grove, FL 33133, Attention: Corporate Secretary, on or before the close of business on March 1, 2023, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and distribute its proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting. In addition to complying with this deadline, stockholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company's proxy materials for the 2023 Annual Meeting must also comply with all applicable SEC rules, including Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act. In addition, to comply with the universal proxy rules under Rule 14a-19 of the Exchange Act, stockholders who intend to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than the Company's nominees must provide notice that sets forth the information required by Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act No later than April 1, 2023.

In order for proposals of stockholders made outside of Rule 14a-8 to be considered "timely" within the meaning of Rule 14a-4(c) promulgated under the Exchange Act, such proposals must be received by the Corporate Secretary at the above address before the close of business on March 1, 2023.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets for physical and digital assets. The Company intends to collaborate with businesses, optimizing their ability to sell their goods online, domestically, and internationally, and enabling customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications services division through its Global Telesat Communications Ltd and Orbital Satcom Corp business units that offer voice, data, tracking, and IoT services to customers worldwide through multiple global storefronts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to launch new data-driven tools and services and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman
MWGCO, Inc.
917-397-2272
mike@mwgco.net

SOURCE: NextPlat Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737113/NextPlat-Announces-2023-Annual-Meeting-to-be-Held-on-Wednesday-May-31-2023

