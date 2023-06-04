Nextgreen Global Berhad's (KLSE:NGGB) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 22%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Nextgreen Global Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nextgreen Global Berhad is:

4.3% = RM13m ÷ RM291m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Nextgreen Global Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

It is quite clear that Nextgreen Global Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.3%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Nextgreen Global Berhad saw an exceptional 47% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Nextgreen Global Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Nextgreen Global Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Nextgreen Global Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Nextgreen Global Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like Nextgreen Global Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Nextgreen Global Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

