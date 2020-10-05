NextEra briefly topping Exxon's market value shifts focus to renewables -UBS

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Power utility NextEra Energy briefly surpassing oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp as the most valuable U.S.-listed energy company last week underscores the multi-year shift from traditional toward renewable energy, brokerage UBS said on Monday.

NextEra, which owns two electric companies in Florida serving more than 5.5 million customers, briefly overtook Exxon in Friday's session and finished with a market value of $138 billion, just under Exxon's $139.5 billion market capitalization.

Oil and gas companies are facing increasing pressure from investors to reduce emissions, spend more on low-carbon energy and disclose the impact of their fossil fuel production on climate change.

UBS cited the example of Tesla eclipsing Toyota to become the world's most valuable car manufacturer, pointing to a shift toward a more sustainable "new economy".

ExxonMobil has lost more than half of it market value in 2020 as the U.S. oil major struggles to cope with the effects of a pandemic-driven downturn in the energy industry.

The Irving, Texas-based company was also dropped from the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index in August in favor of cloud software developer Salesforce.com.

Exxon shares closed 2.3% higher on Monday, taking the company's market capitalization to $142.7 billion. NextEra, which also closed up 2.4%, slightly lagged Exxon with a $141 billion in market capitalization. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)