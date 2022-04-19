NextCure and the National Cancer Institute Announce Preclinical Data in Journal of Clinical Investigation

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the publication of a paper titled “Remodeling the tumor microenvironment via blockade of LAIR-1 and TGF-β signaling enables PD-L1-mediated tumor eradication” in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

This publication outlines data from a preclinical study on the impact of collagens in the extracellular matrix (ECM) on tumor immune infiltration, immune cell activation and anti-tumor responses. The study investigated the effect of targeting collagens in the tumor microenvironment (TME) that signal through the inhibitory leukocyte-associated immunoglobin-like receptor-1 (LAIR-1) in combination with targeting TGF-β and programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) in murine models of cancer.

“We are pleased to report that the data from our study with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) show that our intervention resulted in reprogramming of suppressive macrophages in the TME, immune activation, enhanced tumor immune infiltration and led to high cure rates in murine models of colon and mammary carcinoma,” said Sol Langermann, Ph.D., NextCure’s chief scientific officer. “By directly targeting components of the ECM and in combination with immune checkpoint blockade therapy, we have demonstrated results that are superior to those from either approach alone. We look forward to continuing our research targeting collagen in the ECM using compounds like NC410.”

In collaboration with NCI, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, a study led by Dr. Claudia Palena found that the inhibition of TGF-β, PD-L1 and LAIR-1 effectively controlled the growth of murine MC38 colon and EMT6 breast carcinomas, two collagen-rich cancer types. This inhibition also resulted in tumor cures and long-term tumor-specific protection not achieved with individual compounds by remodeling the tumor collagenous matrix, enhancing tumor infiltration and activation of CD8+ T cells, and repolarizing suppressive macrophage populations.

About NC410
NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in disease in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to NextCure as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding NextCure’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “potential,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “towards,” “forward,” “later” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the development plans for our immunomedicines, statements about the progress and evaluation and expected timing of results of NextCure’s ongoing clinical trial of NC410, and NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on NextCure’s business, including NextCure’s clinical trials, third parties on which NextCure relies and NextCure’s operations; positive results in preclinical studies may not be predictive of the results of clinical trials; NextCure’s limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; NextCure’s history of significant losses; NextCure’s need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on NextCure’s FIND-IO™ platform; and dependence on key personnel. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in Item 1A of NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries
Timothy Mayer, Ph.D.
NextCure, Inc.
Chief Operating Officer
(240) 762-6486
IR@nextcure.com


