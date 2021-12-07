Nextbite Introduces Lucky Dragon Fried Rice for Delivery

Taps into Growing Consumer Demand for Asian Cuisine and Love for Fried Rice

DENVER, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite, the leader in virtual restaurants, today launched its first Asian cuisine brand - Lucky Dragon Fried Rice - a street fare-inspired, delivery-only menu. Nextbite’s entry into the popular Asian food segment kicks off with this in-demand Fried Rice menu, a top choice among 77% of U.S. restaurant consumers.

Lucky Dragon Fried Rice, designed to be prepared simply using common ingredients like rice and vegetables, is the foundation of a versatile menu that’s ideal for many types of consumers, including vegetarians, gluten-free diners and others. It features three menu options, including Classic Fried Rice, a hearty and flavorful fried rice featuring rice, eggs, a vegetable medley and choice of protein. Yum Yum Fried Rice is an indulgent take on Classic Fried Rice that adds a large drizzle of creamy and flavorful Yum Yum sauce (Kewpie mayonnaise and Gochujang). The third menu option, Spicy Fried Rice, is rice kicked-up a notch with a secret Spicy Sweet sauce that is the perfect combination of spicy and sweet created with easy-to-procure ingredients.

“We analyzed data from emerging Asian-inspired cuisine trends and worked with our Culinary R&D team to create a lineup that is simple to prepare and exciting to eat,” said Daniel Carpenter, Vice President of Food Experience for Nextbite. “The sauces are the secret to making this easy-to-prepare menu a unique dining experience. And, this menu item is sure to boost our restaurant partners’ sales from the lunch hour all the way through late night.”

Alex Canter, Nextbite CEO and Co-founder added, “Nextbite is continuing to innovate and deliver with our new Lucky Dragon Fried Rice that is both creative and delicious. Sure to be a winner with consumers, our partners will also appreciate the high sku overlap with existing menus which makes it economical and easy for restaurants to add to their delivery offerings.”

Nextbite’s virtual restaurant solution seamlessly connects its restaurant partners with delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, all of which will be delivering Lucky Dragon Fried Rice to customers. With Lucky Dragon Fried Rice, Nextbite has a total of 19 virtual restaurant concepts, including Firebelly Wings , Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken , Veg-E-Licious Burger and George Lopez Tacos .

Food service operators interested in becoming a fulfillment partner can learn more and sign up here on the Nextbite website .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands . Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter.

Nextbite Media Contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Nextbite

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com



