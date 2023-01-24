Next winter storm set to hit Quebec and it's different from the rest

Next winter storm set to hit Quebec and it's different from the rest

Another storm is brewing, one that will power through southern Ontario on Wednesday and then impact Quebec on its way to Atlantic Canada for the end of the week.

SEE ALSO: La Niña fades, so what does that mean for a Canadian spring?

Special weather statements blanket the southern and eastern sections of the province, warning of strong winds and heavy snow, which could make travel difficult with poor visibilities in blowing snow.

Baron - Quebec snow - Jan24

Prior to the Texas low entering Canada, the coldest air so far this season descends on southern Quebec, with the Montreal forecast reading a daytime high of -9°C.

This colder air in place increases confidence in the mid-week system becoming an all-snow event, unlike previous storm systems that have featured a messy mix of rain and snow.

In the Eastern Townships, the snow may change to rain Thursday morning with a risk of freezing rain during the switch.

MontrealThursday

A widespread swath of 15 to locally 25 cm of snow is forecast across the St. Laurence communities, including Montreal and Quebec City and through the Eastern Townships.

Snowfall rates for Montreal will be highest through pre-dawn hours on Thursday, with 1-3 cm per hour possible. The snow combined with gusty winds could make for near whiteout conditions at times.

The hazardous winter weather will improve into the late week.

Baron - Quebec temperatures - Jan24

Temperatures will be colder than seasonal Friday in southern Quebec. A brief warm-up, gusty winds and snow-showers as a clipper tracks north of the province Friday overnight and early Saturday. Temperatures briefly rise above the freezing mark ahead of the cold front, then turn colder.

A more wintry pattern is expected for the final days of January and into early February, with an active influence expected to continue.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Quebec.