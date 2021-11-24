NEXT WEEK: SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings

Washington, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will hold virtual public meetings on December 1 and 2, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

“Each quarter, our advisory committees meet to discuss the needs of veteran-owned small businesses and work to empower this community by addressing important topics ranging from government contracting to access to capital,” said Larry Stubblefield , Associate Administrator for the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “During these meetings, the committees update the public on progress made towards supporting the veteran small business community. It also provides an opportunity for veteran-owned small businesses to engage with the committees to learn how the SBA is prioritizing their needs.”

WHAT:

Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) Virtual Public Meetings

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs; General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; and the American Legion. Committee members will learn more about updates regarding the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program.

The ACVBA meeting will include opening remarks from the SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development's Associate Administrator and the ACVBA Chairwoman, followed by briefings from guest speakers. The briefings will cover the VA’s small business programs, CVE transfer to the SBA, access to capital-veteran lending, and the SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program.

WHEN:

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST)

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, December 2, 2021

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

WHO:

Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business Development

Members of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development (IATF) and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA)

HOW:

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, December 1, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link. To join the meeting by phone instead, use 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 172 643 550#.

The ACVBA will meet Thursday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST) via this Microsoft Teams link. To join by phone instead, dial 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 202 183 215#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by November 30 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov . For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page . Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd , under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

