NEXT WEEK: SBA To Hold Workshop on Applying for Women’s Business Center Grants

Washington, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT

Women’s Business Center (WBC) Grant Program Applicant Workshop

On Tuesday, August 17, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual workshop in partnership with SBA’s Puerto Rico, Buffalo, and Oklahoma District Offices, to educate organizations in Puerto Rico, Tulsa, OK, and Rochester, NY on best practices regarding the Women’s Business Center (WBC) grant application process. The event will also explain how to apply for SBA Women’s Business Center grants for established and aspiring Women’s Business Center host organizations to provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs.

The workshop will take place in English, but a Spanish version of the slides used during the event will be made available to the participants following the session.

WHEN

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (ET)

WHO

Interested 501(c) nonprofits that provide entrepreneurial development services to women entrepreneurs, especially those in underserved communities.

NOTE: Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified market area.

HOW

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: https://sbawbcworkshop.eventbrite.com

This event will be recorded.

The SBA WBC program is a national network of more than 130 centers that offer counseling, training, and access to capital to women seeking to start, grow or expand their small businesses. Applications for these grant opportunities must be posted to www.grants.gov. No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

Interested applicants may direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunities to Donald Smith, SBA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership , at owbo@sba.gov . For issues with grants.gov, please visit www.grants.gov/web/grants/support, call the Grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726, or email support@grants.gov .

Story continues

###

About the Office of Women’s Business Ownership

The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women. To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov



