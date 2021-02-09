Next week on Emmerdale: Paul killed in kidnapping drama? Plus Gabby is pregnant and Nate collapses (spoilers)

Emmerdale spoilers (ITV)

Can Mandy find money for a ransom after Paul is abducted? Plus Nate faints, Gabby takes a pregnancy test and Charles advises Rishi.

Read on for all the latest Emmerdale storyline gossip for 15-19 February 2021...

Paul is kidnapped

Connor has been trying to coerce Paul into paying up for what feels like months, but time is finally now up for the weaselly gambling addict. With Paul having used up all his nine lives, he’ll be seen getting violently abducted by a balaclava-clad Connor, who snatches him off the street in full view of Mandy.

Read more: Best 4K TV deal of the week

No sooner has Paul been bundled into the back of a van than his kidnapper is getting in contact with Mandy and demanding a £4,000 ransom by the following day if she wants to see him alive again. Personally, I don’t think he’s worth more than a fluff-covered pound coin found down the back of the sofa, but she and Vinny will do their utmost to raise the cash as the clock counts down.

Vinny [BRADLEY JOHNSON] and Mandy [LISA RILEY] (ITV)

Twenty-four hours later, with a bag of banknotes in one hand and a cricket bat in the other, Mandy heads out to bring Paul home, with Vinny insisting he accompany her. But part of me can’t help but hope the rescue plan backfires and that Paul remains a hostage until Christmas at the earliest.

Gabby’s pregnancy bombshell

The Tate family tree is about to sprout a new branch as Gabby starts to fret that she’s pregnant with Jamie’s baby. Not that she’s thrilled by the prospect of revealing the news, what with him having cruelly rejected her and labelled their recent one-night stand a drunken mistake. (Oh, the sweet stories they’ll one day be able to tell this child!)

Gabby Thomas [ROSIE BENTHAM] (ITV)

With Jamie’s dismissal on her mind, Gabby will initially confide her fears in mum Laurel, who suggests that she take a test. But when the result turns out to positive, Gabby is too shocked to reveal the identity of the father, insisting that he won’t want anything to do with the baby.

And she may well be right, what with Jamie currently seeming far more interested in chasing after Dawn than changing nappies.

Story continues

Nate passes out

A cut finger may seem like a trivial matter, but when Tracy suffers a little injury, partner Nate turns out not to have the strongest of stomachs. Brace yourself for a comedy cliffhanger as the no-nonsense alpha male passes out at the sight of blood.

Nate Robinson [JURREL CARTER] faints (ITV)

Honestly, Nate, if you’re that squeamish about a bit of minor exsanguination, it might be wise to stay away from the birth of your baby…

Charles advises forgiveness

When Charles accepted the job of vicar, I bet he never thought that one of his first tasks would be offering guidance to Rishi, the man married to the woman who once left him at the altar.

But hey, we’re talking about Manpreet here. The person who hid both a spending addiction and the fact that she had a secret sister. Why should we be surprised that she also managed to live a double life for years?

Rishi Sharma [BHASKER PATEL] and Manpreet Sharma [REBECCA SARKER] (ITV)

And yet despite Manpreet being the village’s answer to the Talented Mr Ripley, Charles is advising her to build bridges with Rishi. The problem is that Rishi sees this exchange and comes to the conclusion that he can’t trust her.

Too right, Rishi! How long before we also discover she’s on the run after committing a bullion robbery? Or was once part of the Cambridge spy ring?

Mark my words - it’s only a matter of time.

Watch: Emmerdale spoilers