Next week on Emmerdale: Faith leaves again, plus Jamie has a sick plan for Gabby (spoilers)

David Brown
·3 min read
What&#39;s ahead on Emmerdale (ITV)
What's ahead on Emmerdale (ITV)

Family tensions are in focus on Emmerdale as Cain simmers over Faith’s reappearance, while a resentful Jamie puts a devious plan into action over at Home Farm. Plus Mandy and Paul look set to get spliced, while Charity’s actions result in a shock injury.

It’s all your spoilers for 1-5 March, 2021:

Faith looks for the exit

If only Cain was able to verbalise his concerns instead of giving everyone hard stares and issuing monosyllabic threats. We all know he’s secretly still that scared young boy who was abandoned by his mum, but instead of sorting things out with Faith, he’s refusing to see baby Frankie and ordering Moira to pick a side.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Emmerdale - Ep 8982 Monday 1st March 2021 Moira Dingle [NATALIE J ROBB] catches Faith Dingle [SALLY DEXTER] leaving the village, incredulous that she was going to sneak away without saying goodbye. Will her protests fall on deaf ears or can she convince Faith to stay in the village? Picture contact David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
Faith Dingle [SALLY DEXTER] (ITV)

In the end, it’s left to Dingle patriarch Zak to have a word with Cain and help him see that this resentment of Faith has blighted his life. Zak suggests that Cain tries to resolve the long-standing grievance, but what the two of them don’t know is that Faith is already attempting to do a flit from the village.

Read more: Next week's EastEnder's spoilers

Read more: Next week's Coronation Street spoilers

As Moira catches Faith doing a runner, will she be able to convince her to stay?

Mandy’s marriage proposal

Is it me or is actor Reese Dinsdale merely playing a more dislikeable version of the character he used to portray on Corrie? Like Joe McIntyre, Emmerdale’s Paul Ashdale a reckless chancer whose schemes continually backfire. Though Paul does have the added awfulness of continually taking his aggression out on blameless son Vinny.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Emmerdale - Ep 8983 Tuesday 2nd March 2021 Mandy Dingle&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;s [LISA RILEY] emotional when Paul Ashdale [REECE DINSDALE] organises a family cycling trip at HOP. Picture contact David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
Mandy Dingle [LISA RILEY] and Paul Ashdale [REECE DINSDALE] (ITV)

So, something tells me that Vinny won’t be too enamoured with the idea of Paul and Mandy getting hitched. But that seems to be on the cards when Paul comes to Mandy’s defence during a spat with Al on a family cycling trip and she ends up proposing marriage.

Read more: Best movie deals of the week

Lydia, who’s very much the wise owl of the Dingle clan, is asked to be bridesmaid but can’t help but voice her worry that none of the problems Mandy had with Paul have suddenly been magicked away.

Charity resorts to crime

Rather than taking the time to reflect on her recent actions, Charity is reverting to type and putting one of her trademarked scams into action. This one involves breaking into the HOP office and attempting to steal a client’s contact details in order to get back into Chas’s good books.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Emmerdale - Ep 8985 Thursday 4th March 2021 - 1st ep Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] breaks into the HOP office in an attempt to steal a client&#39;s contact to get back into Chas&#xd5; goodbooks. Al Grant [MICHAEL WILDMAN] catches Charity red-handed and tempting to distract him, she throws the trophy from his business award in the air and runs for it. As Al leaps to catch his trophy, he falls, banging his head, and drops to the floor. Charity stares at him, unsure what to do... Picture contact David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] and Al Chapman [MICHAEL WILDMAN] (ITV)

But when Al catches her red-handed, a fracas involving a business trophy ends with Al falling and banging his head. As Al drops to the floor, Charity is left fretting that she’s inadvertently done Al some long-lasting damage…

Jamie’s twisted plan

I’m really not sure who we’re supposed to be rooting for over at Home Farm. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone who lives there ever smile (and, no, malicious smirks don’t count). They’re far too preoccupied with screwing each other over, to the extent where Jamie and Gabby are now trapped in this Gone Girl-style psychological battle that I can’t see either of them winning.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23rd February 2021 Emmerdale - Ep 8982 Monday 1st March 2021 Arriving at the vets, Dawn Taylor [OLIVIA BROMLEY] confronts Jamie Tate [ALEXANDER LINCOLN] devastated. Despite his protestations of love Dawn tells Jamie it&#xd5;s over between them. Picture contact David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
Dawn Taylor [OLIVIA BROMLEY] and Jamie Tate [ALEXANDER LINCOLN] (ITV)

The next chapter of this sordid tale will see Dawn left reeling when she’s told that Gabby is pregnant with Jamie’s baby. All of which leads to Jamie getting dumped and drowning his sorrows in the Woolpack.

Read more: 4K TV deal of the week

Enter a scheming Mack with a warped plan that he believes will solve all of Jamie’s problems. But when Jamie later apologises to Gabby for his behaviour and asks her out for dinner, fans will soon realise that he has a sneaky ulterior motive.

Watch: The latest shocking Emmerdale spoilers

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?

  • Analysis: The NBA's East has a standings logjam to deal with

    This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world. Most of those who must attend the All-Star Game don’t seem particularly excited by those plans. Arenas are somewhere between almost empty and totally empty because of virus protocols. Game schedules are typically known months in advance; nobody knows what the second week of March looks like yet. All of this is most unusual. There is, however, one constant. The Eastern Conference standings are a mess. Spending any time trying to figure how the East is going to shake out would be a futile undertaking, because it’s clear that the teams themselves have no idea. Miami won the East last season and has spent zero days over .500 this season. Milwaukee — the NBA’s best regular-season team in each of the past two seasons, a team with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — just had a streak of five consecutive losses. Every team in the East has had at least one three-game losing streak; 11 of those 15 teams have had multiple three-game slides and the season isn’t even half over. If all that wasn’t enough, the Western Conference is dominating its friends from the other half of the league. The West is winning 57% of its games against the East. That’s on pace to be the biggest margin since the West won 58.4% in 2014-15 — and virtually assures that the West will win the regular-season series versus the East for the 21st time in the last 22 seasons. The East won four consecutive years against the West from 1995-96 through 1998-99; the only season in which the East beat the West since was 2008-09. By now, that's to be expected. Having only three teams better than one game above .500, two months into the season, that's the big surprise out of the East. Philadelphia (20-11) and Brooklyn (20-12) sit atop the East, and Milwaukee (18-13) is right in their shadow. That’s where the ridiculously tight traffic jam starts, with the next 10 teams — Indiana, Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Orlando and Washington — all within 3 1/2 games of each other. Some offer a very simple explanation. “I see a lot of inconsistent teams in the East,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we’re one of them.” That being said, there are signs that some teams are figuring it out. Brooklyn just went 5-0 on a West road trip, playing most of those games without Kevin Durant. Toronto started 7-12; the Raptors are 9-3 since. The Bulls and the Heat have already won more games in February than they did in January. The Wizards beat the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night for a fifth consecutive victory, meaning they're 5-0 since starting 6-17. And the Knicks — this is true and amazing — have a chance at their first winning calendar month since going 8-7 in November 2017. “We’re striving to become a 48-minute team,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who has already made a sizable impact in his first couple months in New York. “We’ve got a long way to go.” The good news is that there’s a lot of time left. Teams will get their second-half schedules finalized by the NBA this week. Everyone, even those going to Atlanta for the one-day All-Star events on March 7, will get a little bit of a much-needed break after a very hectic first couple months of the season. The trade deadline on March 25 will be interesting, since with the play-in tournament happening this year — and 20 teams essentially going to the post-season, even if four will be eliminated in very short order — more teams than usual will technically be in the playoff race. Put simply, there’s a long way to go. And that means there’s plenty of time for this East logjam to break up a little. “Anybody that can find some consistency and reliability quicker can find some separation in the standings, but right now that there is not separation,” Spoelstra said. “So, what I see is opportunity.” ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press