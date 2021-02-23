Next week on Emmerdale: Faith leaves again, plus Jamie has a sick plan for Gabby (spoilers)

What's ahead on Emmerdale (ITV)

Family tensions are in focus on Emmerdale as Cain simmers over Faith’s reappearance, while a resentful Jamie puts a devious plan into action over at Home Farm. Plus Mandy and Paul look set to get spliced, while Charity’s actions result in a shock injury.

It’s all your spoilers for 1-5 March, 2021:

Faith looks for the exit

If only Cain was able to verbalise his concerns instead of giving everyone hard stares and issuing monosyllabic threats. We all know he’s secretly still that scared young boy who was abandoned by his mum, but instead of sorting things out with Faith, he’s refusing to see baby Frankie and ordering Moira to pick a side.

Faith Dingle [SALLY DEXTER] (ITV)

In the end, it’s left to Dingle patriarch Zak to have a word with Cain and help him see that this resentment of Faith has blighted his life. Zak suggests that Cain tries to resolve the long-standing grievance, but what the two of them don’t know is that Faith is already attempting to do a flit from the village.

As Moira catches Faith doing a runner, will she be able to convince her to stay?

Mandy’s marriage proposal

Is it me or is actor Reese Dinsdale merely playing a more dislikeable version of the character he used to portray on Corrie? Like Joe McIntyre, Emmerdale’s Paul Ashdale a reckless chancer whose schemes continually backfire. Though Paul does have the added awfulness of continually taking his aggression out on blameless son Vinny.

Mandy Dingle [LISA RILEY] and Paul Ashdale [REECE DINSDALE] (ITV)

So, something tells me that Vinny won’t be too enamoured with the idea of Paul and Mandy getting hitched. But that seems to be on the cards when Paul comes to Mandy’s defence during a spat with Al on a family cycling trip and she ends up proposing marriage.

Lydia, who’s very much the wise owl of the Dingle clan, is asked to be bridesmaid but can’t help but voice her worry that none of the problems Mandy had with Paul have suddenly been magicked away.

Charity resorts to crime

Rather than taking the time to reflect on her recent actions, Charity is reverting to type and putting one of her trademarked scams into action. This one involves breaking into the HOP office and attempting to steal a client’s contact details in order to get back into Chas’s good books.

Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] and Al Chapman [MICHAEL WILDMAN] (ITV)

But when Al catches her red-handed, a fracas involving a business trophy ends with Al falling and banging his head. As Al drops to the floor, Charity is left fretting that she’s inadvertently done Al some long-lasting damage…

Jamie’s twisted plan

I’m really not sure who we’re supposed to be rooting for over at Home Farm. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone who lives there ever smile (and, no, malicious smirks don’t count). They’re far too preoccupied with screwing each other over, to the extent where Jamie and Gabby are now trapped in this Gone Girl-style psychological battle that I can’t see either of them winning.

Dawn Taylor [OLIVIA BROMLEY] and Jamie Tate [ALEXANDER LINCOLN] (ITV)

The next chapter of this sordid tale will see Dawn left reeling when she’s told that Gabby is pregnant with Jamie’s baby. All of which leads to Jamie getting dumped and drowning his sorrows in the Woolpack.

Enter a scheming Mack with a warped plan that he believes will solve all of Jamie’s problems. But when Jamie later apologises to Gabby for his behaviour and asks her out for dinner, fans will soon realise that he has a sneaky ulterior motive.

