Next week on EastEnders: Kush gets attacked, plus Phil and Kat go public (spoilers)

Next week on EastEnders... (BBC)

Double trouble for Kush, plus Kat and Phil’s relationship is revealed, and Vinny is in danger – it’s your big EastEnders spoiler rundown for 1-5 March 2021:

Martin v Kush: round 961

Every six months or so, supposed best mates Kush and Martin seem to fall out, throw a couple of punches, patch things up and then repeat the process half a year later.

Martin Fowler (JAMES BYE) (BBC)

So the fact that they’re having another set-to shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. This latest smackdown comes in the aftermath of Ruby’s accident, with the injured party revealing that prior to her fall, Kush and Stacey locked her in the office and made her do a pregnancy test.

Kush tries to explain his and Stacey’s actions, but Martin is having none of it and – yes, you’ve guessed it – decks his friend.

Kush and Whitney go public

Ever since the announcement was made that actor Davood Ghadami would be leaving some time in 2021, I’ve been trying to predict Kush’s exit storyline. A fatal punch from Martin? On past (and current) performance, it could happen.

But as the happy-go-lucky market-stall holder also gets increasingly close to Whitney, I can’t help but fret that he’ll be murdered by swivel-eyed abuser Gray. Please tell me I’m wrong, EastEnders!

Whitney Dean (SHONA MCGARTY) (BBC)

Those with similar suspicions may spy extra cause for concern when Kush and Whitney decide to go public with their relationship. Obviously, Kat’s reaction will be worth witnessing, but Gray is the real one to watch. It’s doubtful he’ll be first in line to buy Kush a celebratory pint.

Vinny is in danger

Vinny is complaining to his brother Kheerat that the Panesar name means nothing in Albert Square. Tell us about it, Vinny!

After a well-publicised announcement in August 2019 that they were to be the first Sikh family to appear on EastEnders, the Panesars have kept a decidedly low profile. But all that looks set to finally change when Kheerat come up with a scheme to go into business with the Mitchells.

Story continues

Kheerat Panesar (JAZ DEOL) (BBC)

But that alliance is going to be threatened when Vinny races to get hold of some cash for the deal, only to be cornered in an alleyway by a menacing gang of thieves.

Jack and Chelsea – reunited?

This criminal underworld crisis for the Fox clan seems to have sprung from nowhere, with little rhyme or reason as to why we should be thinking of Chelsea’s shady associates as a tangible threat.

Now, we’ll get Denise opening up to Jack about how she’s got herself embroiled in organised crime. But Chelsea is left horrified by her mum’s decision and launches a charm offensive on Jack in a bid to prevent him from taking things further with the police.

Chelsea Fox (ZARAAH ABRAHAMS) (BBC)

And as she spills her sorry story, it isn’t long before the pair are heading down memory lane, with Chelsea suggesting to Jack that they go back to his house…

Complications for Kat and Phil

Kat and Phil’s clandestine trysts will become public knowledge. Kat blabs to Kim, who finds it all very amusing. And Phil ends up telling Ben, who seems to be under the impression that his dad could do better.

Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN) (BBC)

But I’m dubious that Ben’s suggestion that Phil go on a dating app is going to get a good result. I mean, what exactly are his selling points?

He’s an angry, monosyllabic, violent, bomber-jacket-wearing monster. Will anyone seriously be tempted to swipe right?

