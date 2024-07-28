‘Next week’ – Fabrizio Romano shares major Arsenal transfer update concerning Euro 2024 star

Arsenal are prepared to enter into advanced talks with the camp of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino next week following positive responses after initial contacts, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Spain international, but he is not the only midfielder the North London club are keeping tabs on.

However, Merino is top of the list and the demands from Sociedad will play a huge role as Arsenal are mindful of how much they will be spending during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Arsenal are prepared to advance in talks with Mikel Merino’s camp next week, after positive contacts. He’s not only name on list but well positioned; price tag requested by Real Sociedad will be key. Arteta appreciates him; as soon as ESR leaves, Arsenal can proceed. pic.twitter.com/Z9o91NrnMn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2024

The imminent departure of

Emile Smith Rowe will also be crucial as Arsenal can proceed with their move for the Euro 2024 star once their academy graduate moves on.

Merino was one of the stars as Spain secured the European Championship a fortnight ago, featuring in seven games and bagging the winner in the 2-1 victory over Germany in the quarter-final.

The 28-year-old helped Sociedad finish sixth last term, scoring five goals and weighing in with three assists in 32 league games.

He also scored once in four Copa del Rey games and his eye for goals is one of the qualities which have attracted Arsenal and other suitors to him.

The Gunners want to bolster their options in the middle of the park ahead of 2024-25, and Merino fits the bill.

The former Newcastle United midfielder is a strong enforcer, with winning aerial duels, passing and tackling his major strengths.

He can play as a defensive midfielder and central midfielder due to his skillset, and having such a player within their ranks will help make Arsenal thick in midfield.

Whether Sociedad will be ready to play ball with the Gunners remains to be seen as losing their third captain and such an influential player will be a huge blow, and another transfer saga could be on the cards in the coming weeks.