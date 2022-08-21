When the next wave of new business hits the York County region, will we be ready?

John Marks
·9 min read

What will the next wave of new jobs bring in York, Lancaster and Chester counties? Or, what will it take to go out and get them?

Mark Williams founded Strategic Development Group more than 20 years ago. He’s worked in the state commerce department and privately. He’s an expert on corporate site selection, having worked in 40 states last year. Strategic Development counts several nationally and regionally known companies among its clients in search of relocation or expansion opportunities.

Williams addressed the I-77 Alliance at its recent annual economic development summit. It’s an area Williams knows well, and one primed for continued economic growth.

“It’s about pumping wealth into the economy,” Williams said.

York, Lancaster, Chester appeal

The I-77 Alliance covers five counties. Growth since its 2013 formation now puts it in York, Lancaster, Chester, Fairfield and Richland counties. It’s the most recent of several in-state alliances that promote large scale new job growth, but Williams sees something immediately unique here. The I-77 Alliance is the only one in South Carolina connected to a global airport -- in Charlotte.

Location is a main reason why, under a previous state secretary, Williams worked on five potential mega site locations before settling on one in Fairfield County. That 2019 announcement came with expectations of spillover jobs in the tri-county area once a large manufacturer locates on 1,500 acres set aside for it.

“It’s between Columbia and Charlotte,” Williams said. “You can still put the land together and there’s great potential as the pinch comes from Charlotte.”

Properties along the interstate here range from corporate headquarters to rural manufacturing or distribution opportunities. Much of the area boasts productive job and population growth dating back a decade or more.

Since 2017, the Alliance area announced $2.8 billion of investment and 13,300 new jobs. Chester County has the most new business value at almost $700 million. York County has the most announced jobs at more than 4,600.

“There’s a lot of productivity here,” Williams said.

Williams worked to move Nutramax Laboratories from Maryland to Lancaster County, where the company has expanded multiple times. His company was a finalist for the E&J Gallo wine company project that later selected Chester County. In interviews, Williams touted the L&C Railroad as a highlight of this area.

Williams works in South Carolina now about 20% of the time, but began work in the state he sees as committed to new business growth from region to region, administration to administration.

“It’s that team that wins,” Williams said. “And South Carolina, and this area, has done better at that than most any other state in the country.”

Growth sectors

Williams said the best economic development is specific and targeted. An attractive area like this should recruit the kinds of business it wants. So, what’s poised to come?

“In 30 years, we’ve never been so busy,” Williams said. “The automotive sector is hot. The battery sector is hot. Somehow we got involved in semiconductors. It’s the busiest I’ve seen.”

Williams said by 2030 about 30% of the world’s automobiles will be electric.

“Gradually internal combustion engines are going to come down,” Williams said. “EVs are going to go up. I don’t think internal combustion engines are going to be completely replaced, but the trend is strong.”

The economic impact for new job recruiters is related.

“We’re seeing battery projects related to EV,” Williams said. “We’re seeing projects for components to batteries. This is a new frontier.”

About $70 billion of new semiconductor projects have been announced recently in this country, Williams said. There are more battery and battery component plants coming.

“In terms of a sector to be targeting,” Williams said, “I think that’s a pretty good one.”

There has been some public backlash to e-commerce facilities, but Williams still sees a compound annual growth rate of almost 28% there. The industry grew by almost 32% in 2020, when it did $760 billion in sales, Williams said.

Some communities around the country have said they don’t want more e-commerce distribution sites, while others may welcome them.

“I don’t know where the counties in the Alliance stand on this,” Williams said. “Maybe some of the property is appropriate for that, maybe not. From my perspective, for good advanced manufacturing projects, land is being cannibalized by these distribution projects.”

Another big industry is environmental. Williams said his company has about $2 billion in projects for companies that want to reduce carbon footprints.

“There is a massive recycling business going on around the country that’s got to be impacting this region,” Williams said.

Williams said so many companies are looking to grow, he doesn’t envision a slowdown even amid economic uncertainty.

“They’re out there,” Williams said. “They’re looking. They’re making decisions. My sense of our clients’ stance generally is, well there is a recession or there’s about to be a recession, but we’re just pushing through it. We’re going to get on the other side.”

Global recruiting challenge

Economic and political events challenge all areas when forecasting business. There’s war between Russia and Ukraine. There’s Taiwan. Williams said he’s been in Taiwan almost a dozen times, and see missiles launched above to send a message in the area contested by China.

“I just sense that this message today is a little firmer,” Williams said.

Williams points to 90% or more of the world’s high end semiconductors produced in Taiwan.

“The world would shut down if Taiwan shut down,” Williams said.

The promising electric vehicle and battery component markets come with the caveat that China controls more than three quarters of the global manufacturing capacity, including needed raw materials like manganese, cobalt, nickel and lithium.

“China controls this,” Williams said. “We control just a sliver of it.”

Then, there’s COVID-19.

There were 120 months of continuous growth in the U.S. economy before the pandemic, Williams said.

“All that time buildings and sites were being taken up and used, taken up and used,” Williams said.

During the pandemic there was a decline in inventory nationwide. Large-scale employers, like road planners the past two years, have to forecast which COVID changes may last. Recruiters have to create places for companies to look, Williams said, or risk missing the companies that may want to come.

“If there is no site or building — unless we just go 100% remote somehow, which I don’t think is going to happen — if the investment and time required to create sites is not there, there’s going to be an issue,” Williams said. “You’re not going to have prospects. They’re just not going to look.”

Domestic business recruiting

Other challenges are domestic. Natural gas prices are up three times what they were less than a year ago, something Williams said would heavily impact a steel mill.

“Workforce has been an issue, remains an issue, is becoming more intensified as an issue,” Williams said.

Employers need workers with higher and higher levels of sophistication to run machines, Williams said. Workforce is at the most critical level in his 30 years picking sites. Payroll and employment are back from the pandemic, Williams said. But while the number of job openings nationwide is high, the number of unemployed seeking work isn’t.

“There’s underemployment going on,” Williams said. “There’s people that aren’t working that might could be working. And it’s a real struggle. Our clients are having a real struggle.”

For all the client confidence amid recession, Williams notes with the past three recessions all the jobs didn’t come back once they ended. There will be pressure to mechanize and automate.

“They didn’t come back,” Williams said. “They were replaced by automation. That’s going to happen again this time.”

Then there are financial incentives, a key piece noted by several large employers who moved to the area in recent years. Typically tax incentives are tied to new jobs. With more automation, Williams wonders whether they may be tied to technology or capital investment. Financial incentives, as part of larger costs, are significant in the site selection process.

“That isn’t always the site that’s selected, but those numbers are always run,” Williams said. “Typically the most financially attractive site is going to be selected.”

Recruiters have to balance all those variables, knowing even one gaping hole -- from utility questions to financial support or incentive issues -- can tank a project quickly.

“We’re not going to go way down the line with our clients talking about something that may or may not happen,” Williams said. “We’re risk averse. That’s a great way to get fired. We want to talk about what works, what we know is going to work.”

What York, Lancaster, Chester need

Counties within the I-77 Alliance have their own economic development teams. Yet there’s value in thinking bigger, Williams said.

“Regional alliances are powerful things,” Williams said. “They’re powerfully positive.”

If they don’t overlap resources and can maximize strengths, economic developers can set this region up for 20 to 50 years of continued prosperity.

“Site development is No. 1,” Williams said. “You’ve got to have a pipeline. That pipeline has to match your targeted companies.”

An educated work force, and one knowledgeable about manufacturing, is important.

“It doesn’t just start at 18,” Williams said. “A lot of water under the bridge at 18.”

Utilities, banks and other parts of the private sector have to buy in with the vision of economic development. Sites are quickly dismissed if there are too many uncertainties.

“That’s how we cut sites,” Williams said, “when these parameters aren’t able to be met.”

Yet the payoff for economic development done well, Williams said, is worth it. Bringing in new, large business is like an iceberg. There are impacts in schools, social settings and communities well below the water line of jobs and economic investment.

“It’s about creating a fire,” Williams said. “It’s about math that says one plus one is three. That’s what our business is about.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Gauld scores twice to steer playoff-seeking Whitecaps past Rapids 2-1

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Gaud kept thinking about the goal he didn’t score. Even though Gauld scored two first-half goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps keep their Major League Soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night, he wasn’t happy with himself. “It was good, but it probably should have been a hat trick,” said the Scottish midfielder. “I had a couple of chances. I’m a bit annoyed with myself that I didn’t get the third.” Gauld has been on a roll, collecting

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he