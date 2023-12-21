Who’s next? Voting for the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council officially underway

Ballots for the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council were sent to all exempt members on Wednesday.

Eight members of the PGA Tour will be elected by the membership, with an additional eight members to be appointed by the player directors to serve on the PAC.

The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour. The PAC also serves as a feeder system for future board members, with the PAC Chairman being elected to fill future openings on the board as player directors complete their term.

Golfweek reviewed a copy of the ballot, which explains that PGA Tour members have been placed into five groups based on the order of their finish on the 2022-23 FedEx Cup Fall Point List. The top 10 players from the 2022-23 DP World Tour ranking and the top 30 from the Korn Ferry Tour points list, along with the top five from 2023 PGA Tour Qualifying School have been placed in the final two groups. In addition, any exempt player not qualifying under one of these categories has been randomly distributed among the first five groups.

A PGA Tour spokesperson confirmed that voting ends on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. ET. The Tour said it will announce results and those players (typically three) who will be running for PAC Chairman the following week.

Here are the players who served on the PAC in 2023 (in alphabetical order):

Ryan Armour

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Shane Lowry

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Henrik Norlander

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott (elected chairman)

Kevin Streelman

Will Zalatoris

Scott will replace Charley Hoffman on January 1, 2024, as a player director on the Policy Board, serving a three-year term (2024-26). The other player directors are Peter Malnati (2023-25), Webb Simpson (2023-25), Jordan Spieth (2024), Patrick Cantlay and Tiger Woods.

