Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 7 May – UFC 274 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

What time does it start?

The early prelims will begin at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday morning. The main card then takes place at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Charles Oliveira has the most finishes and submission wins in UFC history (Getty Images)

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Justin Gaethje (lightweight title)

Rose Namajunas (C) vs Carla Esparza 2 (women’s strawweight title)

Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson (lightweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Mauricio Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont (women’s featherweight)

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell (flyweight)

Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts (welterweight)

Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Kleidison Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcie (bantamweight)