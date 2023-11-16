When are the next train strikes? Industrial action planned for December

A new round of strikes by train drivers is scheduled as part of their ongoing pay dispute.

In a related vote, RMT union rail workers will decide whether to accept a settlement in their dispute over wages, job security, and working conditions.

The poll closes the day before Aslef's new industrial action starts, on November 30.

Over the past 18 months, there have been frequent strikes as a result of the unions' ongoing dispute with rail companies over wages and working conditions.

Thus far, Aslef has staged 14 one-day strikes, frequently coinciding with RMT walkouts, severely disrupting services throughout England.

When are the next train strikes?

A "rolling programme" of walkouts by Aslef has been announced, with different train companies affected daily from December 2 to 8.

As part of the strike, drivers will also decline to put in any overtime from December 1 to 9.

Which train companies will be affected?

East Midlands Railway and LNER on Saturday, December 2

Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and West Midlands Trains on Sunday, December 3

C2C and Greater Anglia on Tuesday, December 5

Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, SWR main line, SWR depot drivers, and Island Line on Wednesday, December 6

CrossCountry and GWR on Thursday, December 7

Northern and TPT on Friday, December 8

Why are train drivers striking?

In the 18-month-long dispute, which began when union leaders turned down a salary offer in the spring, little progress has been made.

Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan said: "Our members have spoken and we know what they think. Every time they vote – and they have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in pursuit of a proper pay rise – it is a clear rejection of the offer that was made in April."

The compensation offer from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents rail operators, was deemed "risible" by Mr Whelan.

A number of adjustments to working procedures and a compensation agreement that included a four per cent pay increase retroactively for 2022 and an additional four per cent increase for 2023 were included in the offer made in April.

In 2021, the annual median salary for train drivers was £59,189.