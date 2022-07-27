When is the next Tory leadership TV debate?

Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak at TalkTV's Ealing Studios, west London, for The Sun's Showdown - PA

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss faced off on Tuesday in the second head-to-head TV leadership debate between the rivals fighting to be Britain's next prime minister.

However, the debate was cut short after TalkTV presenter Kate McCann fainted around halfway through the hour-long programme.

On Monday's debate in Stoke-on-Trent, Ms Truss accused Mr Sunak of endangering Britain's economy with plans that could push the country into a recession, comparing him to Gordon Brown.

The former chancellor hit back, saying the Foreign Secretary’s plans would drive up interest rates and “tip millions of people into misery”.

The final two Tory leadership candidates have also agreed to face each other on Sky News, hosted by Kay Burley.

When are the Tory leadership TV debates?

Sky News has confirmed its debate – featuring a head-to-head between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak – will take place in front of a live audience on Thursday 4 August.

BBC One aired the first of the two debates on Monday 25 July and TalkTV held the second on Tuesday 26 July.

The first leadership debate featuring all of the candidates aired on Channel 4 on Friday 15 July and was hosted by Krishnan Guru-Murthy. While another aired on Sunday 17 July, hosted by newscaster Julie Etchingham.

What time will the TV debate be shown?

The Sky News head-to-head is scheduled for 8pm on Thursday 4 August.

What happened in the first TV debate?

In a head-to-head debate dominated by economic issues, the Foreign Secretary claimed Mr Sunak’s warnings that her plan would fuel inflation and send interest rates soaring were “scaremongering” and “Project Fear”.

But Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, went on the attack as he declared Ms Truss’s promise to borrow to fund tax cuts was neither “moral” nor “conservative”.

A snap poll by Opinium found Ms Truss was judged by Tory voters to have performed better in the debate, while Mr Sunak won narrowly with all voters.

What happened in the second debate?

Before the debate was cut short, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss made further arguments on tax and had the most substantive discussion of the NHS to date.

Mr Sunak said he does rely on the NHS "as do all of us and I know it's people's priority". While Ms Truss said she was "committed to the extra money that was announced for the NHS".

It is understood when Ms McCann fainted, Ms Truss dashed over to help her.

What have the networks said about the debates?

John Ryley, head of Sky News, commented: "There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the prime minister.

"This live TV debate on Sky News gives the final two candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain."

Jonathan Munro, the interim director of BBC News and Current Affairs, said: "We're delighted to be offering BBC audiences the chance to be part of this pivotal moment in politics and hear, first hand, from the final two candidates as they compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister."

Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s head of news and current affairs, said the network was "thrilled" the candidates had agreed to take part in Channel 4’s leadership debate and answer questions from voters around the UK.

"This debate will be essential viewing for those wanting to know more about our next prime minister and what she or he stand for."

Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics.

"ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday’s debate will be an important event as the country’s next prime minister is chosen."

