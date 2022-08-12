What next for those hosting Ukrainian refugees?

Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz/REX/Shutterstock

The Office for National Statistics survey cited in your article (UK cost of living crisis hampering efforts to host Ukrainian refugees, 10 August) shows that many Homes for Ukraine participants are willing to extend their sponsorship beyond the initial six months, irrespective of additional financial support. But a majority expect their sponsorship to end at or within 12 months.

This is a reasonable approach for sponsors to take, as they were asked to open their homes for a maximum of 12 months. But their guests have a right to remain for up to three years. So what is the strategy from government beyond the 12-month period? As yet none has been given other than to hand the challenge back to the sponsors, possibly with a financial sweetener. The scheme has seen thousands of people step up to a humanitarian challenge. It is now the government’s turn.

Caroline Heffer

Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire

