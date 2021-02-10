Your next stimulus check is more likely to be the full $1,400 — for now

At least for the moment, members of Congress have resolved the great "target debate" — which has nothing to do with discount stores or archery, but everything to do with your next stimulus check.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (pictured) and the other Democrats who run Congress had reportedly considered targeting the next direct payments toward lower-income Americans, but they've apparently put that idea aside.

Here's a look at what that means for you, plus the latest on the timing of the third round of stimulus checks, which were expected to move another big step forward on Wednesday.

The House settles on stimulus check ground rules

The new stimulus checks are part of President Joe Biden's massive pandemic package.

New stimulus checks of up to $1,400 are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package, which is whisking through Congress using a process that would allow it to pass with simple majorities. That means Democrats might get the job done with no Republicans on board.

Even so, Democrats thought they might try to attract some Republican support by tightening the income limit for receiving a payment.

The amounts of the first two checks phased out for Americans making over $75,000 a year, but Democrats toyed with the idea of lowering that threshold to $50,000. Republicans have said the money should be focused on people with the greatest need, to help them put food on the table and pay the rent.

Last spring, most recipients used their first $1,200 stimulus checks to cover essential needs, including groceries and rent payments, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has said.

Some also spent a portion of the funds on investing, a bureau survey found, or on other, unspecified things — possibly including affordable life insurance. Demand for life insurance policies has surged throughout the pandemic.

Ultimately, House Democrats indicated Monday evening that the new stimulus checks would move ahead with the same income limits as before — meaning if you got a full payment last time, you'll get one again.

When are you likely to see another stimulus check?

The targeting issue may not be settled once and for all, because Democrats control the Senate by the thinnest of margins — and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has supported the $50,000 income limit. Manchin has said says he's looking for proof that Americans making $75,000 are truly in need.

Congressional leaders continue to be optimistic about getting the next checks out quickly. A key U.S. House panel, the Ways and Means Committee, was set to start nailing down the final details of the legislation on Wednesday.

“Our nation is struggling, the virus is still not contained and the American people are counting on Congress to meet this moment with bold, immediate action,” Committee Chairman Richard Neal in a release.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that the hope is to wrap up work on Biden's COVID plan "before the end of February" — a timeline that could see stimulus checks begin to arrive in early March.

That's better than an estimate offered by the top Democrat in the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has suggested it may take Congress until mid-March to pass Biden's COVID plan, which would mean you'd have to wait until late March or April to receive the new cash.

What if you need another stimulus check immediately?

Here are some ideas, if you need more cash ASAP.

If you simply can’t wait for Congress to sort this out and you need more money right now, there are a few things you can do to find the funds you need.

Dial down your debt. Have you been relying on credit cards to get through the current crisis? If so, you’re probably looking at a pile of expensive interest. Turn down that noise — and make it go away sooner — by putting all your balances into a single, lower-interest debt consolidation loan.

Downsize your insurance bills. Being stuck at home has its perks. With many of us driving less during the pandemic, car insurance companies have been handing out discounts. Is yours unwilling to bend? Easy — shop around for a better policy. As for your homeowners insurance, you could save hundreds just by comparing rates to find a lower price on that coverage.

Refinance your mortgage and shrink your payments. Mortgage rates have been dropping, so why not take advantage by refinancing your existing home loan? There are 16.7 million U.S. homeowners out there who could save an average $303 per month by refinancing, according to mortgage tech and data provider Black Knight.

What if you may miss out on a stimulus check this time?

If you’ve been banking on getting a $1,400 stimulus check but your income disqualifies you from receiving the full amount or any relief money at all, here are a couple of things you can do: