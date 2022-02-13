The Next Shiba Inu, EverGrow Coin Pays Out $34 Million in Rewards

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / Feburary, 13 2022 / Crypto newcomer EverGrow Coin has paid out more than $34 million in rewards to coin holders inside five months of operation. That's $34 million in passive income, deposited in coin holders' wallets without them doing anything. The exciting potentials for side-hustle income from EverGrow Coin has attracted more than 136,000 coin holders to invest in EGC, so let's take a deeper dive into what makes this crypto token so special.

EverGrow Coin launched in September last year as a hyper deflationary token. The developers and finance professionals behind EverGrow Coin set the cryptocurrency up like this to make sure scarcity and prices remain high, even during a bearish market. This is achieved by EverGrow's leaders using any profits to buy up EGC and send it to a burn wallet. According to EverGrow's very active Twitter account (over 53k followers) the team have burned an average of 120 billion $EGC daily since launch.

Aside from innovative systems to drive up prices, EverGrow Coin has also fast become among the world's top rewards tokens. EGC recently announced a high-profile partnership with SafeMoon (you can buy EGC now on SafeMoon Wallet) making both the top two rewards tokens in the crypto space. While SafeMoon pays out rewards in the native token, however, EverGrow pays coin holders in Binance pegged USD (BUSD).

This week EverGrow's twitter announced passing the milestone of $34 million distributions in BUSD since launch. As BUSD is a stable coin ($17.6 billion market cap) EverGrow's rewards therefore give investors real-world benefits with daily passive income they can quickly swap for USD and make purchases.

The staggering rewards have made EverGrow Coin the number one BUSD rewards token on the Binanace Smart Chain (BSC) and in the world. With BUSD growing strong as the 13th largest crypto coin - according to CoinMarketCap - the stablecoin also gives a lot of swap and investment potential for anyone with a Binance account.

EverGrow Coin has a suite of new developments ready to launch in 2022. These include a P2E online game, an EverGrow Wallet, staking pools, and the world's first crypto and fiat-integrated social media platform Crator. With strong fundamentals already breaking records, and new exciting developments to come, EverGrow Coin is positioning itself as a top candidate to become the next crypto top 20 coin.

