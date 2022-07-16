Weekend heat warnings blanket Prairies, severe storms possible

A hot weekend is on the horizon for much of the Prairies as heat and humidity locks into place for the next couple of days. Widespread heat warnings are in effect from southern Alberta through northern Ontario, including almost all the region’s major cities. A risk for isolated severe storms will also build amid the heat and humidity. More on what you can expect through the weekend, below.

Saturday and Sunday: Heat persists across the Prairies, isolated storm risk

Isolated thunderstorms popped up across portions of the Prairies during the day on Friday. We can expect these storms to continue overnight Friday into early Saturday across portions of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

PRSat
PRSat

Heat warnings will continue across much of the Prairies as we head into the weekend. Just about all the major cities—including Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg—are included in the alerts to warn residents of excessive heat and humidity.

Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will climb well into the 30s across the region, with feels-like values approaching 40 in some areas, especially in Saskatchewan.

Extreme heat safety tips
Extreme heat safety tips

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

  • Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

  • Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

  • Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

PRSun
PRSun

The hot, muggy air will fuel another risk for thunderstorms as we head through the day on Saturday.

A risk for thunderstorms will build across several areas, including the Alberta foothills and a stretch of the Prairies from northern Alberta through the Interlake Region. Folks around Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, and Prince Albert could deal with some rumbles of thunder to kick off the weekend.

Some of the thunderstorms in central Saskatchewan and Manitoba could approach severe limits. While the storm risk is isolated, any stronger storms that form in these areas could produce strong wind gusts and large hail.

prrisk
prrisk

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the heat and storm threat on the Prairies.

