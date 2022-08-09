Train strikes 2022: When are they and which services are affected?

Railway workers are striking on a number of days in August in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Members of the RMT, ASLEF, and TSSA unions will walk out over the coming weeks, following industrial action in June and July.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that “this dispute will not simply vanish,” and urged the rail industry and the government to “get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.”

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said the union members had “been forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government,” and that “strike action is, now, the only option available.”

Find out below when the next train strikes are and which services will be affected.

When are the next train strikes in 2022 and which companies are affected?

There are train strikes planned on August 13, August 18, and August 20, following the strikes on July 27 and July 30.

The next train strike will take place on August 13, when train drivers at nine rail companies are to strike over pay, their union Aslef announced. The nine companies affected by this industrial action will be Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern, London Overground, and West Midlands Trains.

There are set to be further RMT strikes on August 18 and 20.

The companies affected by this strike will be Network Rail, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains, London Overground, and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

South Western Railway has urged customers to only travel by rail between August 18 and 21 if absolutely necessary. Parts of the network will be closed entirely, while there will be a reduced service between 7.15am and 6.30pm on a limited number of routes.

Story continues

Furthermore, union members at seven train services including Northern and Greater Anglia have served notice of strikes on August 18 and 20.

The TSSA has served notice for strikes in seven train operating companies in the rail industry dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Additionally, London Underground and Overground workers will strike on August 19, while London bus drivers will walk out on the same day in a separate strike.

UK Train & Tube Strike | June 2022

Passengers arrive at Kings Cross Station, London, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union along with London Underground workers in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (PA)

Commuters on the Central Line at Stratford Station (Getty Images)

Passengers wait for Stratford station to open in London, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union along with London Underground workers in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (PA)

Traffic on the A1203 near Kings Cross in London, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. (PA)

People walk on London Bridge, the day after a national rail strike, during six days of travel disruption (REUTERS)

Passengers wait for Stratford station to open in London (PA)

Commuters arrive at Stratford Station (Getty Images)

People walk on London Bridge in view of The Shard, the day after a national rail strike, during six days of travel disruption (REUTERS)

Passengers await their trains to be announced, at a quiet Euston station, in Londo (AP)

A group of passengers board a number 87 double-decker bus to Aldwych at a stop outside Clapham Junction station (PA)

(Supplied)

Strikes on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20:

Union members will go on strike again on the following rail services:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Southern

Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

TransPennine Express

London Underground (19 August)

Which London Overground services are impacted?

London Overground services will not run on August 13 and August 19.

Why are the train workers striking?

The RMT is striking in a dispute over “job security, pay and working conditions.”

RMT’s Mick Lynch said: “Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work. And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.”

ASLEF’s Mick Whelan said: “The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years—since April 2019.

“And these companies are offering us nothing, saying their hands have been tied by the government.

“That means, in real terms, with inflation running ahead at 9%, 10%, and even 11% this year, according to which index you use, that they are being told to take a real terms pay cut. And that is not acceptable.”

He added: “Strikes are always the last resort.

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers - our friends and families use public transport too - and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Government.”