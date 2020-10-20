Next presidential debate will mute Trump and Biden's microphones to prevent interruptions

The next presidential debate will see organisers mute microphones to allow Donald Trump and Joe Biden two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the rule changes for the second and final debate to prevent a repeat of the chaotic scenes of the first debate.

Mr Trump received heavy criticism from political observers and moderator Chris Wallace for repeatedly interrupting his opponent.

Immediately after the event the commission announced it would look at changes for the second debate, which ended up being cancelled in the wake of Mr trump’s positive Covid-19 test.

The commission said it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules."

Thursday’s debate is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be moderated by Kristen Welker.