The next PM's options to tackle the energy crisis – and what they will cost

Szu Ping Chan
·6 min read
Energy bills - Maureen McLean/ Alamy Live News
The biggest dilemma facing the next government is how to get financial help to those who need it most. Blanket support is quick, but it's also expensive. Targeted help is more cost effective but slower, and some groups will get left behind.

The Chancellor recognises this. Speaking to the Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi said that while using the benefits system was an easy way to get money to people, many middle class families who also need urgent help would miss out.

"If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you're having your energy bills go up by 80pc and will probably rise even higher in the new year - it’s really hard," he said.

"If you’re a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I'm looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help.”

Extending support to the middle classes

Two-fifths of Britain's poorest families receive no means-tested benefits, according to the Resolution Foundation. So, someone earning just £1 more than the threshold to qualify for Universal Credit could miss out on hundreds of pounds of support if help goes through the benefits system.

The think tank says a better approach would be to introduce a "social tariff", with big bill discounts for low and middle income families.

For example, cutting bills by 30pc for households where no-one earns more than £25,000, and giving a 12pc discount to households where the maximum income is £40,000, would result in 94pc of the poorest half of the population getting help. This compares with less than half if help was limited to those on benefits. The cost? £15.4bn.

This is significantly less than a blanket payments policy, though implementing it will involve merging systems used by the taxman and Department for Work and Pensions. That's difficult, but it wouldn't be uncharted territory. Benefits data is already used to identify households who qualify for cheap broadband.

"Rough justice would remain in the system and some fraud would be inevitable," said economists Mike Brewer and Jonathan Marshall.

"But it would not be impossible and should be considered given the scale of the crisis facing the country."

Cheap loans to energy companies

The Chancellor could also take inspiration from the cheap loans given to businesses during the pandemic to stop more energy suppliers going bust this winter.

Mr Zahawi said he is working with the Bank of England to help energy suppliers struggling with cash flow problems.

Suppliers have claimed that lending them money could even bring the price cap down. Under the Covid Corporate Financing Facility, the Bank of England bought short-term debt from large companies to help them pay their bills.

It lent more than £37bn through this scheme. Similarly Mr Zahawi said this cash boost would allow suppliers to be “better buyers” when acquiring energy in the wholesale market and could bring the price cap down by between £400 and £500.

He said the plan to improve suppliers’ liquidity had been put forward by the industry at a recent roundtable after swathes of energy firms collapsed last winter. Officials are unable to cost the scheme, as it would depend on how much financial help the sector needs, but the bill would be likely to run to several billion pounds.

Freezing energy bills

Mr Zahawi has not ruled out drastic action. Freezing the price cap at £1,971 will provide more certainty for households and help rein in inflation. But that certainty has a price.

The Resolution Foundation estimates the policy would cost £36bn this winter alone. If the Ofgem price cap were to rise to £4,649 in January, then the cost over a full year would climb to £64bn. By comparison, the cost of the furlough scheme that subsidised 11.7m jobs was £70bn in total.

The Chancellor himself signalled that the Treasury preferred a more targeted approach. Mr Zahawi acknowledged the potentially eye-watering costs of a universal benefit of up to £100bn over two years, saying it would "probably help wealthier households who may not need the help [...] households like mine."

In fact, under the policy, which was originally proposed by Labour, the richest fifth of households would gain more in six months than they would in a year if the Government cancels Rishi Sunak's rise in National Insurance contributions, which has also been criticised for missing the target.

More help for business

The Chancellor said he was conscious that energy bills for businesses were not subject to a price cap. Firing up a foundry or lighting an arena isn't cheap, and companies also don't benefit from the 5pc reduced rate of VAT that applies to households.

Mr Zahawi hinted that polices to help business would be inspired by those implemented during Covid. The Government's business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses is currently worth £4.6bn over the next five years. Freezing business rates would cost between £2.7bn and £4.6bn.

The British Chambers of Commerce estimates that around 4.5m small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will need about £5,000 each to afford their power bills over the winter, amounting to £23bn of Government support.

Fracking

Mr Zahawi is also eyeing measures to turn the tide of public opinion on fracking as ministers scramble to boost domestic oil and gas production.

The Chancellor said the Government needs to look at better incentives for investors to back gas projects. Others to persuade residents are just as important. The public is against extracting shale gas amid concerns it contaminates the environment and causes earthquakes.

But the gap is narrowing as Russia squeezes Europe’s gas supplies and threatens its energy security. Just 17pc of Britons supported fracking in June 2021 compared 59pc against. However, this gap had halved by May this year, with 27pc in favour of fracking and 46pc against.

The Chancellor highlighted efforts in France to win over local nuclear sceptics. Mr Zahawi said that local residents will back fracking if they feel like “they can actually benefit from the upside” of production near to their homes.

He said: “They did that very successfully in France with nuclear, so people living within a certain radius of a nuclear project get power to their homes for life.”

Whatever choices they make, economists said the next prime minister faces a difficult balancing act.

"Providing support that is large enough to make a difference but without fuelling inflation further and all the while reducing the tax burden, and not adding too much to borrowing will prove a very difficult circle to square indeed," said Sandra Horsfield, at Investec.

