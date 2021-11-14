Next Play: Let’s set up the week ahead for Chiefs, Sporting KC, Mizzou, KU and K-State

The Chiefs are nearing their Thanksgiving weekend open date, Sporting Kansas City is diving into the playoffs, and college and high school programs on both sides of the state line face some important games this coming week.

Here’s a rundown of headline-worthy events coming to the KC sports scene over the next seven days or so.

Sporting Kansas City forwards Daniel Salloi, left, and Johnny Russell should give the hosts plenty of punch this weekend in their first-round playoff matchup against the Whitecaps.

Playoff time at last for SKC

Third-seeded Sporting Kansas City enters the Major League Soccer playoffs on Saturday, at home, against the sixth-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps.

Vancouver has been a feisty side since making a midseason coaching change. Sporting KC lost there last month after Daniel Salloi made the boastful statement, “I think we’re better.” Sporting KC was not on that day, losing 2-1 at BC Place. And there’s no room for error this time around.

Winner moves on to the Western Conference semifinals, loser goes Christmas shopping.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid leads his team into a night game today against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Next weekend, the Chiefs are home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here come the ‘Boys

After tonight’s prime-time game at the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have but more game before their scheduled break.

The Dallas Cowboys roll into Arrowhead Stadium a week from today, and the Chiefs have fared well against other NFC East teams this season. They’ve already defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team (who need a permanent name, already) and the New York Giants.

Game time for next weekend’s home showdown against the Cowboys is 3:25 p.m. Central. Then the Chiefs are off until their Dec. 5 home game against the Denver Broncos.

The Raymore-Peculiar student section was fired up before their team’s game against Lee’s Summit North on Nov. 5.

Time for high school heroes

The Missouri and Kansas high school football playoffs are in their final stages this week.

In Missouri, the Class 6 state semifinals are Saturday and the Show Me Bowl state-title game is Nov. 27. For Class 5 on down to 8-Man, the quarterfinals are this week, the semifinals are Nov. 27 and the Show Me Bowl championships are Dec. 3.

On the Kansas side, this week is sub-states (state semifinals). All classes play their semifinals this coming Friday night. The state championship games are Nov. 27.

Lest we forget about the Missouri boys soccer tournaments, the state semifinals are Friday, Nov. 19, and all state finals, Classes 1-4, are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and his Tigers opened the 2021-22 college basketball season with a victory at home against Central Michigan this past week.

Hoop it up all week

How nice is it to be able to flip on the TV or head down to your team’s home arena and watch some college hoops?

Kansas, Missouri and K-State are all in action this week. Mizzou actually plays twice, and both of the Tigers’ games are at home: Monday against the KC Roos at 7 p.m., and Thursday against Northern Illinois at 7 p.m.

KSU welcomes Omaha to Bramlage on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while KU plays host to Stony Brook on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and his Wildcats are headed to a bowl game this postseason after beating Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown for their sixth victory of the season.

Football fever for all

The 2021 season is winding down for the Wildcats, Tigers and Jayhawks.

Bowl-bound K-State gets a ranked Baylor team at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Mizzou and head coach Eli Drinkwitz get reacquainted with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, while first-year coach Lance Leipold leads his KU squad into a 3 p.m. showdown at TCU.

After that, just one regular-season game remains for each team: Mizzou’s at Arkansas and K-State’s at Texas on Friday, Nov. 26, and KU plays host to West Virginia in Lawrence on Saturday, Nov. 27.