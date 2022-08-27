What’s next for Panthers after losing backup QB, kicker to injury in preseason finale?

If the Panthers had to play any more preseason games, they might have run out of healthy quarterbacks.

The past two weeks have been cruel to Carolina’s signal-callers. On Monday, the team placed Matt Corral on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury, ending his rookie season before it really started. Corral suffered the devastating foot injury late in the fourth quarter of the team’s second preseason game in New England.

On Friday night, Sam Darnold was injured with 3:23 left in the third quarter after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer awkwardly pulled him down under his own weight. Darnold’s left ankle was landed on and twisted. He stayed down until the cart came out. After the game, a league source confirmed Darnold has a high ankle sprain. He will have an MRI Saturday to determine how severe it is and how long he could be out. Most high ankle sprains sideline players for four to six weeks.

A quarterback room once described as a “hornets’ nest” is down to Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker. Darnold will likely be moved to injured reserve. The Panthers will almost certainly sign a quarterback this week. Whether that is low-tier practice player, or a quarterback the caliber of Cam Newton remains to be seen.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (oblique) and tight ends Giovanni Ricci (groin) and Stephen Sullivan (stinger), all exited the game early and did not return.

Gonzalez’s injury is most concerning. After kicking off for the second half, he fell while warming up on the sideline and immediately reached for his right groin. He was later carted to the locker room. After the game, he was navigating the locker room on crutches. His injury creates a massive question in the Panthers’ kicking game as he has been a model of consistency since last season.

Injuries aside, the Panthers’ offense accomplished what it had to against Buffalo. On four Mayfield drives, the Panthers scored two touchdowns. Mayfield finished the preseason with 134 passing yards on 13-for-22 completions and two touchdowns.

There is still a lot of unknown surrounding Carolina’s offense. Mayfield did not complete a preseason pass to either DJ Moore or Robbie Anderson. Christian McCaffrey hasn’t played but that was expected.

How those three key playmakers connect with Mayfield within Ben McAdoo’s offense remains a mystery. But Panthers coach Matt Rhule is encouraged by Mayfield’s development.

“In two preseason games, he protected the ball, kept the ball out of harm’s way. At the same time, not afraid to make aggressive throws,” Rhule said. “The corner route he threw to Chuba (Hubbard) was an aggressive throw. The play he made to Shi was outside the X’s and O’s. We have a good feel for it, but at the same time he’s just getting started in this offense.”

In a night overshadowed by injuries and the unknown where the Panthers starters bullied Buffalo’s backups, here are two more key takeaways.

Watch out for Shi Smith

Mayfield was not thrilled with how he played Friday night.

“Some good, some bad,’‘ he said. “Overall, a little sloppy to be honest with you. I feel like my feet weren’t really calm. I felt like I drifted in the pocket a little bit and created my own pressure.’‘

His assessment of second-year receiver differed. Smith capped an impressive preseason with a 19-yard touchdown from Mayfield via a broken play.

Last week Rhule called Smith a “true bright spot” of training camp.

“He’s extremely explosive. He has so much potential and we’re just tapping into it,” Mayfield said of Smith. “I think he’s realizing how much potential he really has. So he’s the guy that’s going to be vital for this offense, a key part of it. We’re continuing to try and let him grow within the system and see what he can do.”

Smith finished the preseason with five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Three of those grabs converted first downs. His touchdown came on a third-and-goal.

Mayfield spent four seasons in Cleveland feeding Pro Bowl slot receiver Jarvis Landry. In gotta-have-it moments, Landry was the Browns’ go-to guy. It’s early but Smith is already one of Mayfield’s most trusted targets.

Starting defense takes shape

Carolina played most of its starting defense through the first half. That resulted in Buffalo gaining just 89 first-half yards.

Jeremy Chinn and Yetur Gross-Matos turned Bills quarterback Case Keenum over in the second quarter, which set up the team’s second score.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu, safety Xavier Woods, Derrick Brown and rookie Brandon Smith all impressed Friday by swarming to the ball and disrupting everything.

It looks like the Panthers’ defense is ready to pick up where it left off last season.