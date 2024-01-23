What next for Palace?

Your views

We asked you for your thoughts on how Crystal Palace move forward, whether that be through Roy Hodgson's departure or key decision-making at board-level.

Here are some of your responses:

Joe: It is a season to forget. We have been hampered by injuries to key players and lacking results. As soon as Roy was rehired for the season, we should have expected a season of zero thrills. This was always going to be a safety-first season. I don't blame the owners, they have the new stand to worry about and to get through this season is probably the aim.

Rich: I believe Roy should step down. We are seeing a decline in football standards and results to match. Any progress made under Patrick Vieira has been hidden behind negative tactics and team selection. Roy's extension was a decision the board made, due to belief that the three promoted clubs would be below us come the end of the season regardless of investment.

Mike: Steve Parish has to go. He has fallen out with his fellow investors and as a consequence the team has been under-invested for some time now. He is also responsible for bad decisions spanning a number of seasons. Roy has made it clear what’s needed and Parish just does not listen. No other manager would want the Palace job - it’s toxic whilst Parish remains.

Max: Roy steadied the ship brilliantly at the end of last season. He is a man who fans hold in very high regard. However, the board were lazy and took the easy way out in the summer and signed him on for another year. This season's record expresses what every Palace fan feared in the summer. Time's up Roy. Thanks for everything but it’s time to retire.

JV: I am not sure it's Roy's fault. I don't think he has been given the support of the board . We desperately need a new striker, a central midfield player and a right full-back. Why do we always leave it to the last moment in windows, then we find there are lots of clubs chasing the same player and we can't compete with them?