When are the next Olympics? Date and host city for 2028

The LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - AP/Richard Vogel

This weekend sees the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. The next Summer Games is scheduled to take place in 2028.

Here is what we know so far.

When is the next Olympics?

The 2028 Olympics will begin on July 14, 2028 and conclude on July 30, 2028. It is then followed by the Paralympic Games, which will be held between August 15 and 27.

Where will the next Olympics take place?

The next Olympics in four years will take place in Los Angeles, California.

After the withdrawal of other bidding cities, the International Olympic Committee decided to award LA with the 2028 Games.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984 and will become the third city – after London and Paris in 2024 – to host the Summer Games three times.

How can I get tickets?

The ticketing process has not begun for the 2028 Olympics. But you can click here for more information.

What about the 2032 and 2036 Olympics?

The 2032 Games will be held in Brisbane, Australia.

The bidding process is underway for the 2036 Games with Turkey, India, Indonesia and Chile among the nations who are considering hosting.

Of a potential Olympics 2036 bid, HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi sports minister, said: “I think we now have all that it takes to host any tournament that comes our way... I am not in a position to comment on specific bids, but I can tell you that we always keep an eye out on different events and sports properties that we could partner with.

“We were recently awarded the right to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029 and have also secured the 2034 Asian Games two years ago. Our focus now lies on building on our existing world-class infrastructure and preparing new ones for them.”