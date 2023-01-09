When is the next Mega Millions drawing? Lottery jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion (and counting).

After another Mega Millions drawing Friday and still no winner, the game’s top prize has climbed once again — now surpassing $1 billion. The estimated $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday was not claimed with no one matching all six numbers to win. Friday marked the 24th consecutive drawing without a big winner.

But now, the jackpot would be the third largest prize that Mega Millions has ever seen. The game's top prize rose to an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $568.7 million.

With another drawing just around the corner, here is what you need to know about the Mega Millions jackpot.

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion: Third highest in the lottery game's history

What are my chances at winning the lottery? If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11 p.m. ET.

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Jan. 6 drawing

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

How do I play Mega Millions?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. You can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Players pick six numbers:

Five numbers from 1 to 70 (white balls)

One number from 1 to 25 (gold Mega Ball)

You may also choose to have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick.

If all of your picks match the winning numbers from the drawing, you win.

Where can I play Mega Millions?

The Mega Millions can be played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is not offered in the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Hawaii

Nevada

Utah

Lottery tickets can be purchased at many locations such as grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, but be aware of scam websites. For more details, check with your state lottery.

Story continues

What are my odds of winning?

The odds of winning vary depending on how many of your numbers match the winning draws.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306 to 1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is next Mega Millions drawing? Jackpot reaches $1.1 billion