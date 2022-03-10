Next on Maury: Jerry Jones, you’re the father! Dallas Cowboys scandal rife for ridicule

Jerry Jones loves publicity. Good or bad, he’s always held that the Dallas Cowboys being in the public eye only helps to sell more tickets and sell the brand.

But the latest media maelstrom that has beset him and his team likely has him squirming for the first time.

Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old woman who is alleging that she is his daughter, is suing the 79-year-old Jones on the basis that a nondisclosure agreement between her mother Cynthia Davis and Jones that traded money for silence is invalid since she was an infant at the time, according to court documents.

The revelations in the lawsuit have elicited a deluge of response on social media, including more than a few Maury Povich paternity memes.

Longtime North Texas radio Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys Radio Network executive producer and former public address announcer at AT&T Stadium Jody Dean posted a short thread on Twitter, lamenting the news.

“I think on the whole I’ve been pretty even-handed when it comes to Jerry Jones over the years, and there’s no question he’s been good to me,” Dean wrote. “but, dude. Avoiding your own child out of convenience for 25 years is reprehensible and indefensible.”

