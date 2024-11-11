Next Match of the Day host: Who will replace Gary Lineker as presenter?

The BBC’s iconic football highlights show Match of the Day will be on the lookout for a new presenter for next season after it was announced Gary Lineker would step down from his role.

Former England forward Lineker has been the host of the show since 1999 but will leave at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Lineker, who represented Leicester, Tottenham, Everton and Barcelona among others during a glittering player career, retired from the sport in 1994 after a spell in Japan with Nagoya Grampus.

Five years later, Lineker replaced Des Lynam and has since gone on to enjoy a successful media career across a number of different platforms.

Plenty of names will undoubtedly be tipped with the soon-to-be-vacant post but the BBC’s Mark Chapman is currently seen as one of the frontrunners.

Chapman hosts the BBC’s Champions League highlights show as well as Match of the Day 2.

Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Dion Dublin also feature amongst the bookmarkers’ lists.

Gary Lineker joked about leaving Match Of The Day before the news was confirmed (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Next Match of the Day presenter odds

Mark Chapman – 5/4

Alex Scott – 9/4

Jason Mohammed – 8/1

Kelly Sommers – 9/1

Dion Dublin – 14/1

Odds via Star Sports and subject to change.