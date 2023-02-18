NEXT (LON:NXT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for NEXT (LON:NXT), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for NEXT, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = UK£920m ÷ (UK£4.2b - UK£1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, NEXT has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured NEXT's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at NEXT, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 50%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On NEXT's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for NEXT. Furthermore the stock has climbed 58% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

NEXT does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

