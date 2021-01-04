When is the next lockdown or tiers announcement expected?

Boris Johnson (Reuters)

Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8pm this evening after saying on Monday morning there is “no question” that tougher measures will now be needed to tackle rising Covid infections.

The prime minister said the impact of tier 4 measures introduced before Christmas remained “a bit unclear”, and added: “If you look at the numbers there’s no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course.”

No 10 has since said further steps are required to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, caused by the new variant, and that action would be taken to “protect the NHS and save lives”.

So what will be announced in this evening’s televised address? Mr Johnson is reportedly convening the government’s key “Covid-O” committee on Monday to decide on any changes to the regime.

A Downing Street source told The Daily Mail ministers were considering putting even more areas of England into the toughest tier 4 – which already covers 78 per cent of the population after recent changes which came into effect on New Year’s Eve.

Plans for a return of shielding for clinically vulnerable people in England are being drawn up by Mr Johnson’s government, The Daily Telegraph has reported.

Possible closures of schools are also under review, with the PM set to make “an assessment” of the situation by Wednesday, according to The Times.

Any action taken over the next few days may not be the last of the tightening see in January – with widespread speculation that the PM will have to consider a new “tier 5” category or another full-scale national lockdown if cases and hospital admissions do not come down.

Tory MP Neil O’Brien said: “We need to do something big to slow the explosive growth and stop hospitals being further overwhelmed.”

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London on Monday, Mr Johnson said there were “tough, tough” weeks to come without setting out any timetable for action.

Boris Johnson at Chase Farm Hospital Reuters

But pressure has mounted on the PM to act swiftly after he first hinted on Sunday that tougher restrictions would come in, as Labour demanded a lockdown within hours.

Story continues

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded a move to a national lockdown for England immediately to rein in infections until the vaccination programme can be stepped up.

It comes as Scotland’s first minister announced on Monday a new “stay home” order, effective from midnight tonight until the end of January, with a legal requirement for everyone in mainland Scotland to remain indoors except for essential purposes.

Under the new lockdown rules, Scotland residents are allowed out only for essential purposes such as caring responsibilities, essential shopping, exercise and being part of an extended household.

Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed that Scotland’s schools and nurseries will remain closed until 1 February, rather than 18 January, with pupils learning online.

“Our overriding duty now is to act quickly to save lives and protect the NHS,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs. “Delay or prevarication in the face of this virus almost always makes things worse, not better, even if it stems from an understandable desire to wait for more data.”

Read More

Boris Johnson says tougher Covid measures to be announced