  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Next in line: Tyler Linderbaum looks to shoulder Iowa's NFL draft tradition | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tyler Linderbaum
    Tyler Linderbaum
    American football center
  • Marshal Yanda
    Marshal Yanda
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Another NFL draft, another Iowa offensive lineman built to do some major dirty work in the trenches.

This time it’s Tyler Linderbaum, the undisputed top center in the crop. He’s the latest in this great tradition of Hawkeye linemen, with a roll call that includes Tristin Wirfs, Brandon Scherff and Marshal Yanda, among others. If Penn State is Linebacker U., then Iowa is the factory of choice for O-line grunts.

Credit the grooming directed by longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz, who in his NFL assistant coaching life was an offensive line coach.

“Coach Ferentz, that’s kind of his position. Offensive linemen,” Linderbaum said. “That’s what he likes to do. So, a lot of his time goes into that position, and it’s also how Iowa operates. We have to have a good O-line for our team to be successful. A lot of that weight is on the offensive line.”

NFL DRAFT RANKINGS: Where does Linderbaum fall in top 50?

MORE: Baker Mayfield among 12 veterans who could be on the move

Linderbaum, projected by some experts to go off the board on Thursday night in the the first round, surely has credentials that suggest he might be the safest pick in the draft. A converted defensive lineman, he won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He was a first-team All-America and a finalist for the Outland Trophy. Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated Linderbaum as the nation’s top center over the past two seasons, with his 2021 grade the highest of anyone at the position in the decade that PFF has produced its ratings. His character mark is bolstered by what he did with the $30,000 he earned from name, image and likeness earnings. All of his profits from marketing “Baum Squad” T-shirts went to the University of Iowa’s Children’s Hospital.

On top of that, he draws many raves about his techniques, quickness and competitive fire. Eric DeCosta, the Baltimore Ravens general manager who saw Yanda enter the NFL in 2007 as a third-round pick and leave after the 2019 season with people considering him a future Hall of Famer, is hardly shy about comparing Linderbaum to Yanda.

“We see a lot of the same qualities – tough, gritty, very, very athletic, very intelligent, smart, the type of guy who could really be the centerpiece of your offensive line,” DeCosta said during the NFL scouting combine in early March. “Teams picking in the top 15, I think, have a chance to get themselves a really good offensive lineman.”

Still, there’s always something. It wouldn’t be the NFL draft without some nitpicking and doubts.

Give the floor to Mel Kiper Jr., the longtime ESPN draft analyst.

“He has short arms,” Kiper said last week. “That’s the only thing, or else he’s in the middle of the first, say, to Baltimore at 14. He’s not that big.”

NFL draft advice for all 32 teams: How should everyone maximize picks?

NFL draft 2022: Five players who could fall out of first round

At the combine, the 6-2 Linderbaum weighed in at 296 pounds. By his pro day showcase on April 11, he weighed 302 pounds. His arms haven’t grown, though, measuring 31 7/8 inches.

“He doesn’t have the arm length that teams would necessarily prefer, but he’s a great player,” Kiper added.

Then again, Yanda had short arms, too. And he only made the Pro Bowl eight times.

“People are always going to find negative things about you now,” Linderbaum said. “It is what it is. I’m confident in my game. I’m confident in my abilities. There’s certainly some things that I think I can get better at from a technique standpoint, and that’s from the run game to the pass game. There’s always stuff that we can find that’s negative.”

With an impressive pro day workout, Linderbaum might have solidified the opinion that, despite his arm length, he’s the best center prospect in the draft in a decade. He didn’t perform at the combine, but comparing his workout numbers to the marks put up by others in Indianapolismade a strong case. He 20-yard shuttle (4.38 seconds) and three-cone drill (7.14) were better than any offensive line time at the combine; his vertical jump (32 1/2 inches) ranked third-best against the combine marks.

Furthermore, Linderbaum proved that he was likely fully recovered from the mid-foot sprain that slowed his progress during training sessions early this year. It was also a plus that his footwork marks came after he topped 300 pounds again.

How it all transfers to the NFL is part of the challenge. His added weight includes carrying the Iowa legacy. But don’t think that’s undue pressure. He sounds like the type to embrace the expectations, and he will tell you that he believes he is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. He also promises to haul along the mind-set that every team needs in front of the quarterback.

“I think the center is a tempo-setter,” he said. “They’re the guy that kind of sets the tempo for the offensive line. That’s something I tried to do right away, make a Day 1 impact when I first moved into that position. And that’s something I’ll try to do whenever I get to my team. So, I think it’s important that you’re the guy that holds guys accountable and works their butt off.”

And who knows? Maybe Linderbaum will be the measuring stick in assessing the next stud offensive lineman to come out of Iowa.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft: Tyler Linderbaum looks to shoulder Iowa's draft tradition

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "